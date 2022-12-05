Read full article on original website
Related
The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal: where are they now?
From Shadows Fall and God Forbid to Bleeding Through and Unearth, we track down the NWOAHM’s Class Of 2002
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
guitar.com
Fender release new Japan Telecaster, Strat and traditional Jazzmaster models
Fender has released three new guitars for the Japanese market, a Hybrid II Telecaster, a Hybrid II Stratocaster HSS and a Traditional Jazzmaster. All three models, which are part of a special run of previous top-selling designs, offer the Japanese market with both versatility and style from Fender, a market that often receives some of the best designs from the guitar manufacturer. However, those from outside of Japan can still try to track down these special editions.
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
webisjericho.com
Metallica Issues Stern Warning To Their Fans
With the announcement of their new album, “72 Seasons,” which will arrive April 14, Metallica has had to warn of scams being perpetuated via social media and YouTube. A 51-year-old Manhattan man was reportedly scammed by a fake Metallica YouTube channel into transferring more than $25K of Bitcoin.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
natureworldnews.com
Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation
A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum
Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms. On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
Sophie Lloyd voted Best Rock Guitarist of 2022
Sophie Lloyd, the mega-talented YouTube guitarist who released her own single and toured with Machine Gun Kelly this year, has been voted 2022's Best Rock Guitarist by the readers of Music Radar
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Comments / 3