‘The View': Joy Behar Bets Herschel Walker Is ‘Relieved’ to Lose: ‘These White Guys’ Were ‘Using Him’ and ‘He Knew It’ (Video)

”Somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around,“ Behar said. Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”
Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision

On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trevor Noah thanks ‘hate-watchers’ of The Daily Show

Trevor Noah has thanked people who “hate-watch” ‘The Daily Show’. The 38-year-old comedian ended his seven-year run as the show’s host on Thursday (12.08.22), and Trevor thanked everyone who has played a role in the program’s success, including his critics. He said: “I remember...

