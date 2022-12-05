”Somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around,“ Behar said. Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO