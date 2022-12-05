ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic: Win now before it’s too late

The Dallas Mavericks need to win now with Luka Doncic, or they could be at risk of losing him down the line. NBA superstars the caliber of Luka Doncic don’t come around that often. Doncic’s usage rate is through the roof, and while it may not make for the most consistent way to win basketball games, it does make Dallas one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference, especially down the stretch of games.
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
Why isn’t College GameDay at the 2022 Army-Navy game?

College GameDay had been at the annual Army-Navy game every year since 2014 but won’t be in Philadelphia in 2022. Why is that happening?. Given its standalone Saturday every season, there is nothing quite like the annual Army-Navy game. When the Black Knights and Midshipmen face off it’s always a phenomenal scene as students and servicemembers alike gather at a big neutral site for a tradition-filled and triple-option-centric game that everyone tunes in for and respects.
