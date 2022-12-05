Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
LeBron James on Death of Former SI Writer Grant Wahl: ‘It’s a Tragic Loss’
Wahl wrote James’s first SI cover story when the future NBA superstar was a high school junior.
Bucks rally to complete season sweep of Mavericks
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Brook Lopez scored the game-winning layup as the Milwaukee Bucks stole a game against
Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win
Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory
76ers blow late lead, but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
All-Star center Joel Embiid and the 76ers collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief in the press conference room after escaping with an overtime victory after blowing a late lead to beat the Lakers 133-122.
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic: Win now before it’s too late
The Dallas Mavericks need to win now with Luka Doncic, or they could be at risk of losing him down the line. NBA superstars the caliber of Luka Doncic don’t come around that often. Doncic’s usage rate is through the roof, and while it may not make for the most consistent way to win basketball games, it does make Dallas one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference, especially down the stretch of games.
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid
The San Jose Sharks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks
Why isn’t College GameDay at the 2022 Army-Navy game?
College GameDay had been at the annual Army-Navy game every year since 2014 but won’t be in Philadelphia in 2022. Why is that happening?. Given its standalone Saturday every season, there is nothing quite like the annual Army-Navy game. When the Black Knights and Midshipmen face off it’s always a phenomenal scene as students and servicemembers alike gather at a big neutral site for a tradition-filled and triple-option-centric game that everyone tunes in for and respects.
