Related
wlip.com
Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged. 30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a...
wlip.com
Authorities Say Two Arrested After Search Yields Large Amount of Drugs, Guns, & Explosives
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects are in custody following a bust that yielded a large amount of drugs, firearms, and homemade explosives. The Kenosha Drug Operations group executed a search warrant just before 5 AM Thursday morning in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Authorities say they recovered six firearms, eight...
wlip.com
Man Wanted in 2020 Lake County Murder Arrested in Mexico
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in a murder from over two years ago is in the Lake County Jail, after his capture in Mexico. Alessis Botello was wanted in the May 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Gavile Jackson in the parking lot of a Mundelein Walgreens. Botello was able to flee the scene after the shooting, then fled the country. A long manhunt concluded when the now 21-year-old was arrested at his residence in Mexico. He was returned to the U.S. on Tuesday. Botello now faces two counts of first-degree murder (According to court records, jail records show three counts). Bond has been set at 10-million-dollars…with his next court date set for December 28th.
wlip.com
Nine Arrested, Five Charged in Raid Led By Zion Police
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion announced multiple arrests after serving a search warrant. Officials say investigations by several units of local law enforcement into recent violent crimes led them to a home in Waukegan. Upon arriving at the house, four people attempted to flee in a vehicle, but were quickly apprehended…three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in that vehicle. Five people were then arrested inside the targeted home, and several things were seized including more firearms and ammunition, drugs, and proceeds from alleged burglaries. Five of the nine people detained have been charged, while charges could be forthcoming for others, as the investigation into the matter continues.
wlip.com
Two Arrested After A Wednesday High Speed Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman is behind bars after allegedly leading officers on a high speed chase for more than 12 miles Wednesday. It began just before 4 PM when a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a van connected to a reported robbery at the nearby Somers Walmart.
wlip.com
Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
wlip.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall Below 3-Dollars a Gallon, Illinois Prices Also Drop
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to fall on both sides of the state line. AAA says an average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $3.54, down 19-cents from last week, but still above the national average by 22-cents. Lake County prices dropped 23-cents from this point last week to $3.44. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas fell 14-cents from this time last week, and now stands at $2.94. That number is 38-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices also fell, down 16-cents from this point last week to $2.82.
