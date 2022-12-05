Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
A ‘Santa Pub Crawl’ Had an Illinois Man Tossed Face First Into a Store Window
A few years back there was a "Santa Pub Crawl" in Chicago, that ended with a man thrown face first into the storefront window of a comic book store. Let's turn the page and see what else happened. DNAINFO. Back in 2012 the "Twelve Bars of Christmas" pub crawl was...
39 Cellphones Are Stolen PER DAY in Chicago, 14,000 Per Year
On average, 39 cellphones are stolen per day in the city of Chicago. They average 14000 per year, yikes! DNAINFO. "Cellphone thefts are treated similarly to other property thefts, with the exception that technology can sometimes assist detectives in locating the devices under certain circumstances." Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
Illinois Downtown Ranks #2 Of Best In America
I found a list of the best downtown cities in the United States and, as much as I'd like to critique it I can't. Of the 20 cities that made the list, I've only been to four, two of them are an hour and a half drive apart. The confusing part of this list is their numbering because one city is listed at #2 but mentioned again as the best. Which Illinois city earned the title of having the second-best downtown in all of America?
Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area
There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours
Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
Illinois Is Home To One Of Best Christmas Light Displays In U.S.
If you enjoy outdoor Christmas light displays, you should add this location to your must-see list in Illinois. Tough Competition For Best Outdoor Christmas Light Display In United States. According to timeout.com,. When it comes to the best Christmas lights in the USA, some folks tend to go over the...
Can the Chicago Cubs make it back to the MLB playoffs in 2023?
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. It seems like decades ago that the Chicago Cubs were a dominant force in the National League. But it was really only five seasons ago that the Cubs won 95 games, at the tail end of a four-year run that saw Chicago finally break a century-plus World Series hex in 2016 and also go to the NL Championship Series in 2015 and 2017.
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
Renaissance and D&D Fans Will Love This Illinois Home’s Basement Bar
When I first saw this home I thought this would be the place you might find Jon Snow had he existed in this era on earth. While I'm not totally familiar with Game Of Thrones I've seen enough photos or vids through social media to get the gist of the backgrounds of scenes.
Drunk Illinois Man Wins Fight By Biting His Opponent’s Thumb
A man's thumb gets bitten during a fight between two drunks in Illinois. In my mind, biting is something little kids do when they don't know better. Kind of like a puppy. Back in the day, adults wouldn't attempt a move like that unless they were desperate. The only incident like that I can remember is when Mike Tyson took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear during a boxing match. Recently, a drunk Illinois woman chomped on some cops while she was getting arrested, HERE.
Brookfield Zoo’s Famous Light Show Returns For The Holidays
It's December, baby! That means Christmas is right around the corner and Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic is back, the longest running lights festival in the Chicago area!. Every year, my family makes it a tradition to see at least one light show in our hometown. This year? I think it's fair to say we will definitely be visiting Brookfield Zoo to experience this winter attraction you can't find anywhere else.
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
