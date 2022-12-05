ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand

Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
ILLINOIS STATE
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
CHICAGO, IL
39 Cellphones Are Stolen PER DAY in Chicago, 14,000 Per Year

On average, 39 cellphones are stolen per day in the city of Chicago. They average 14000 per year, yikes! DNAINFO. "Cellphone thefts are treated similarly to other property thefts, with the exception that technology can sometimes assist detectives in locating the devices under certain circumstances." Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Downtown Ranks #2 Of Best In America

I found a list of the best downtown cities in the United States and, as much as I'd like to critique it I can't. Of the 20 cities that made the list, I've only been to four, two of them are an hour and a half drive apart. The confusing part of this list is their numbering because one city is listed at #2 but mentioned again as the best. Which Illinois city earned the title of having the second-best downtown in all of America?
ILLINOIS STATE
Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area

There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
CHICAGO, IL
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours

Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
Can the Chicago Cubs make it back to the MLB playoffs in 2023?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. It seems like decades ago that the Chicago Cubs were a dominant force in the National League. But it was really only five seasons ago that the Cubs won 95 games, at the tail end of a four-year run that saw Chicago finally break a century-plus World Series hex in 2016 and also go to the NL Championship Series in 2015 and 2017.
CHICAGO, IL
Drunk Illinois Man Wins Fight By Biting His Opponent’s Thumb

A man's thumb gets bitten during a fight between two drunks in Illinois. In my mind, biting is something little kids do when they don't know better. Kind of like a puppy. Back in the day, adults wouldn't attempt a move like that unless they were desperate. The only incident like that I can remember is when Mike Tyson took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear during a boxing match. Recently, a drunk Illinois woman chomped on some cops while she was getting arrested, HERE.
ILLINOIS STATE
Brookfield Zoo’s Famous Light Show Returns For The Holidays

It's December, baby! That means Christmas is right around the corner and Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic is back, the longest running lights festival in the Chicago area!. Every year, my family makes it a tradition to see at least one light show in our hometown. This year? I think it's fair to say we will definitely be visiting Brookfield Zoo to experience this winter attraction you can't find anywhere else.
BROOKFIELD, IL
