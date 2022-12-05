In the 99th minute of Croatia’s last-16 win over Japan, Luka Modric was substituted. “We have to take care of him,” manager Zlatko Dalic explained. But there was no room for such care against Brazil: this was not the moment to wrap up Modric in cotton wool and protect him from Casemiro’s flailing boots. This time Croatia wrung every possible kilowatt out of their 37-year-old totem as he steered them to another World Cup semi-final.Croatia are making a handy habit of taking opponents to the death before killing them off - their past five World Cup knockout wins have all...

41 MINUTES AGO