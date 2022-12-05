ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voiceof San Diego

VOSD Podcast: The Way of Water

The Colorado River is the lifeblood of the American West. But its flow is inconstant and undependable — especially as climate change propels us into a dry abyss. Now the river’s use needs to be rethought. Voice of San Diego environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer had the story this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Oceanside Increases In-Lieu Fees, But Not Too High

The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday raised the city’s in-lieu fees from $8.96 per square foot to $20 per square foot with a two-year phase-in. In-lieu fees are fees that developers can pay instead of including affordable units in their developments. Before Wednesday’s decision, Oceanside had one of the lowest in-lieu fees in the county.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Oceanside Doubles Its Low-Income Housing Fee

The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday voted to more than double the fees developers can pay instead of including affordable units in their projects. Those fees, known as in-lieu fees, will go from $8.96 per square foot to $20 phased in over the next two years. Councilmembers and the city’s...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Report: Balboa Park’s Woes Require Multiple Solutions

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. A new report concludes that Balboa Park needs an oversight overhaul and major influxes of cash to address longstanding challenges including a repair backlog projected to total about $444 million by 2036.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL

December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million

All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

There’s a chance of rain for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
