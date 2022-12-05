Read full article on original website
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Dark horse team to steal Dansby Swanson from Braves or Cubs lurking
While it does largely appear that the Braves and Cubs are the likely landing spots for Dansby Swanson, one dark horse team could be lurking. Now that the likes of Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are out of the way in free agency, basically all of the big-name focus — at least the focus outside of Carlos Rodon — is on the shortstop market. Trea Turner is already locked up with the Phillies, but where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson land remains undecided.
Braves GM’s latest comments should scare fans about Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos latest comments on the offseason won’t make them happy about their chances of bringing back Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet at the MLB Winter Meetings, while they watched their division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets all make huge signings. But given the Braves’ roster construct, they’re relatively set for the foreseeable future. But there was one key player set to hit free agency, and that was shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Xander Bogaerts appears to take shot at Red Sox front office
The Boston Red Sox truly fumbled the bag with Xander Bogaerts, and he appeared to take shots at them for it after signing with the San Diego Padres. The Red Sox failed to keep Xander Bogaerts around, disappointing many fans and Bogaerts himself. This ultimately led him to opt out of his contract and hit free agency, in which he agreed to a massive 11-year deal worth $280 million with the San Diego Padres.
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Xander Bogaerts challenges Red Sox to pay up for Rafael Devers
The Red Sox failed to lock down Xander Bogaerts this offseason, making an extension of Rafael Devers even more urgent than before. Extending Rafael Devers should be on the top of the Red Sox list of priorities, but it may not be as easy as it would’ve been if they had locked down Xander Bogaerts. The two were extremely close and Devers expressed his hope for Bogaerts to stay in Boston, but he’s now with the San Diego Padres for at least 11 years.
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
