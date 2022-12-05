The Red Sox failed to lock down Xander Bogaerts this offseason, making an extension of Rafael Devers even more urgent than before. Extending Rafael Devers should be on the top of the Red Sox list of priorities, but it may not be as easy as it would’ve been if they had locked down Xander Bogaerts. The two were extremely close and Devers expressed his hope for Bogaerts to stay in Boston, but he’s now with the San Diego Padres for at least 11 years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO