KXLY

A short break from the snow on Friday – Matt

Friday will be a break from the snow as we sit in between storm systems most of the day. Snow will start up again in the late evening and will be heavy north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. These northern counties will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: snow on the way tonight through Saturday – Kris

We are tracking another winter storm for Friday night – Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches of new snow. 1 – 3″ of new snow will fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, with an additional 1 – 3″ possible before noon. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, but we will climb into the mid to upper 30s for highs. That will result in a transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain by the afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS will continue through Saturday. In the northern valleys, 6 – 12″ of snow is possible.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through noon on Friday – Mark

Snow moving in this afternoon and into Friday morning. We have a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday as another system comes into our area Friday night into Saturday with more snow. Expect clouds and light snow this afternoon, which will stack up as the night continues. Be prepared for snowy roads and difficult travel tonight and Friday morning.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Freezing drizzle and fog tonight, snow on the way for Thursday – Kris

We are tracking areas of freezing drizzle and dense fog Wednesday evening. We are also tracking frontal systems bringing snow for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning and again on Saturday. Plan your Thursday. Well, the streets and sidewalks aren’t going to get any less slick in the coming days. We...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Patchy, freezing fog – Mark

We’ll have another gray day with freezing fog potential. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon. We’ll have cooling with more snow inbound for Thursday midday and afternoon. 1-4 inches of snow are possible. We’ll have clouds and cold Friday with light snow Saturday. Next week it’ll be colder and dry.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!

Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt

Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
NEWPORT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum

People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
POST FALLS, ID

