We are tracking another winter storm for Friday night – Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches of new snow. 1 – 3″ of new snow will fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, with an additional 1 – 3″ possible before noon. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, but we will climb into the mid to upper 30s for highs. That will result in a transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain by the afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS will continue through Saturday. In the northern valleys, 6 – 12″ of snow is possible.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO