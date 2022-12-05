ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metra Chicago: More trains added to UP West, North lines in winter pilot program

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sH67J_0jXjaUYQ00

Passengers on the Metra UP West Line have more options starting Monday.

Metra is adding 18 trains to its weekday service -- nine inbound and nine outbound, for a total of 58 trains from the current 40.

"We have said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Metra is committed to adjusting its schedules to meet growing ridership and our riders' changing needs," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "We are greatly encouraged by the growth in ridership so far this year and are happy that we are able to expand service on the UP-West Line to provide commuters with another option as winter sets in."

RELATED: Metra riders closely watching rail strike actions that could affect their service

There will be more trains on the UP North Line , as well.

Metra is adding stops at Kenilworth and Indian Hill for six trains, and stops at Evanston Main Street and Evanston Central Street for one afternoon train at the request of riders who reverse commute.

It's all part of a winter pilot program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise. The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
BoardingArea

Why Chicago’s O’Hare Int’l Airport Has No Terminal 4

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is the main international airport serving Chicago, Illinois. It began as an airfield serving a Douglas manufacturing plant for C-54 military transports during World War II. The airport was renamed Orchard Field Airport in the mid-1940s, which is how it got the IATA code ORD. It was re-named once again in 1949, after aviator Edward “Butch” O’Hare.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Police Giving Away Free Ant-Theft Devices

Thursday, December 8, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. With a rise in car thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicle models, police departments across the country have been giving out free car clubs to owners of those models. Now, the Maywood Police Department is giving them away, too. Maywood...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Eight new businesses now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has more options for your Christmas shopping.On Thursday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new businesses. They include a sports store, a custom rug maker, a couple of boutiques, and three spots for desserts. Six of the business are minority and/or women-owned, and the youngest owner is just 23 years old.
AURORA, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Railroad ‘safety’ project also seeks to reclaim BNSF land

The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad, whose three sets of tracks slice through the middle of Riverside and a dozen other west suburban communities, embarked recently on what’s being called a “cleanup/safety initiative.”. To be sure, crews have already begun clearing significant swaths of shrubs and weeds – anything...
RIVERSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
TINLEY PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
117K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy