Pioneers Split With Railsplitters

HARROGATE — Jami Tham scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as Tusculum University defeated Lincoln Memorial University 67-38 in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball on Saturday at Tex Turner Arena.

The Pioneers (7-1, 1-0 SAC) won their fifth straight game by holding the Railsplitters (5-3, 1-1 SAC) to a season-low 28.6 percent (16-for-56) shooting from the field and 4-for-27 from three-point range.

Tusculum, ranked sixth in the D2SIDA Southeast Region poll this week, scored 22 points off 20 Lincoln Memorial turnovers and had a 43-33 rebounding advantage.

The 29-point win is the largest for the Pioneers over the Railsplitters in a SAC regular-season game, and the largest in the series since an 89-55 win by Tusculum over Lincoln Memorial in the 2009 SAC Championship quarterfinals. The victory is also the eighth for Tusculum in its last nine meetings with LMU and its fourth straight win at Tex Turner Arena.

The Pioneers shot 44.3 percent (27-for-61) from the field, led by Tham who went 11-for-16 to surpass her previous season high of 21 set in the opener against Mount Olive on Nov. 11. Her 18 rebounds matched her season high set against Regent on Nov. 18 and were one shy of her career high of 19 set against UNC Pembroke last season.

Tham leads Division II with eight double-doubles in as many games this season, and leads all active Division II players with 41 career double-doubles.

Mya Belton just missed a double-double for the second straight game as she contributed 15 points and nine rebounds, while Blayre Shultz had 14 points and seven assists for the Pioneers, who led 35-15 at halftime and by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter.

Saquita Joyner was the lone Railsplitter to finish in double figures, as she collected 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field.

Off the Tusculum bench, Deidre Cheremond scored seven points and had five rebounds in 17 minutes, while Delana DeBusk posted a season-high four points and had two assists in 14 minutes.

Tusculum will host UVA Wise at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. The Cavaliers are 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the SAC heading into a home non-conference game with Winston-Salem State on Monday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL LMU 72 Tusculum 67

Matthew Sells connected on 15 points, including three key 3-pointers late in the game, to pace nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial in a South Atlantic Conference game at Tex Turner Arena.

Sells went 5-of-8 from three-point territory including back-to-back treys to break a 59-59 tie and give LMU (8-1, 2-0 SAC) the lead for good as the Railsplitters snapped Tusculum’s eight-game regular-season winning streak. Prior to today, TU’s last regular season loss came to LMU in Harrogate last February.

Lincoln Memorial (No. 11 in NABC Division II Coaches Poll/No. 9 in D2SIDA Media Poll) ran its winning streak to seven and extended its home winning streak over Tusculum to 21 straight dating back to Dec. 3, 2005.

LMU’s Martez Brown finished with 13 points, Quay Kennedy had 12, Jordan Guest had 11 and Chase Rankin had 10.

Tusculum junior Inady Legiste led all players with 21 points and 11 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double. Junior Connor Jordan added 15 points, while senior Jalen Crowder poured in 12 points for the short-handed Pioneers (3-1, 0-1 SAC) who were missing four players due to illness.

The game included 11 ties and 14 lead changes as neither team led by more than eight points.

Tusculum was held 29 points under its season average (96 ppg – 5th in NCAA II) and shot a season-low 36.1 percent. LMU went 25-of-58 from the field (43%) including 10-of-26 from three-point land. LMU also went 12-of-16 from the free throw line (75%) while the Pioneers went 9-of-12 (75%).

Lincoln Memorial held a 45-38 advantage in rebounding and a 14-7 edge in bench scoring. Tusculum forced 16 turnovers on 12 steals, including four each by KJ Crump and Jordan. TU also scored 21 points off of the LMU miscues.

The Pioneers host UVA Wise for a SAC game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TRACK & FIELD Records Set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams opened the season on Saturday with competition at the Commonwealth College Opener, held at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.

Tusculum set three school records during Saturday’s competition, with senior Zackary Nelson breaking his own record in the men’s 300 meters, junior Dorian Craven setting a record in the men’s 500 meters, and freshman Kiera Taylor establishing a new school mark in the 60 meters in her collegiate debut. In addition, senior Devan Hart earned an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time in the men’s 60 meters.

The Pioneers will resume competition on Jan. 14 at the Mondo College Invitational at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.

MEN’S RECAP

Nelson ran 34.78 seconds in the 300 meters to break his own record of 35.08 seconds set at last year’s Appalachian Open. Craven, a transfer from Indian Hills Community College, took ninth in the 500 meters at 1:05.37 to break the previous school record of 1:08.07 set by Xavion Bogus at last year’s VMI Winter Classic.

In the 60 meters, Hart finished fourth with a career-best time of 6.86 seconds, which moves him to second on the program performance list in the event and hit the NCAA Division II qualifying time on the dot. Junior Tyrell Edwards took sixth place in 6.90 seconds with is sixth on the performance list, while Marquel Pittman was ninth in a career-best 6.91 seconds.

Junior Jamal Cash qualified second for the finals in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.53 seconds, the third-fastest time in school history. Cash also ran 1:10.30 in the 500 meters for the fifth-best mark in program history. Freshman DeWayne Morris was sixth in the 600 meters at 1:28.10 for the third-best time in program history, and freshman Isaiah Olson took 10th place in the 200 meters at 22.92 seconds.

In field events, freshman Mikeal Pillar took 12th overall in the shot put at 12.28 meters (40 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and 15th in the weight throw at 11.77 meters (38 feet, 7 1/2 inches), while sophomore Joshua Stephens was eighth in the triple jump at 13.56 meters (44 feet, 6 inches).

Tusculum’s 4x400 relay team of senior Jarvis Barber Jr., Craven, Pittman and Hart took fifth place overall at 3:21.49, which is the fourth-best time in program history in the event.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Taylor finished 12th overall in the 60 meters and broke the previous school record of 7.84 seconds set by Faith Bostick in 2021. Grad transfer Kylia Wright tied Bostick’s record and finished 15th overall in 7.84 seconds, while freshman Theresa Green-White was 16th at 7.87 seconds with the fourth-fastest time in program history.

Taylor ran 26.14 seconds in the 200 meters, the seventh-best time in program history, while Green-White was 10th in preliminaries in the 60 hurdles and took second place on the program performance list with a time of 9.33 seconds.

Junior Judy Chellah finished fifth overall in the 500 meters at 1:36.98, while junior Emily Coddington was fifth in the 3000 meters at 10:47.37.