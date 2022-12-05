ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian dies in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred in Osceola County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a sedan driving on Poinciana Boulevard near U.S. Highway 192 hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The 66-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deadly Orange County crash shuts down major road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly Orange County crash shut down a major road Thursday morning. It was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of SR-528 WB at Dallas Boulevard and officials say at least one person has died. All westbound lanes were shut down and traffic was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando police searching for suspect in October shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a suspect in a shooting. On Oct. 18, a residence was shot into at the Catalina Isle Condominiums. According to police, they have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Junior Jacinthe, who has an active arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Rapid population growth in Osceola County causing safety concerns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 first heard from Osceola County resident Katelyn McAllister when she spoke at a commission meeting about how construction near her home has her worried about her kids’ safety. “Taking them to school the other day, and all of the construction is constantly...
WESH

Orange County mother accused of suffocating child to death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Orange County is facing a list of charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter, in the death of a child. It was mid-November when a 911 call came in from a hotel on Major Boulevard. The caller said she “killed her baby by suffocation.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy