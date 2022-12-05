1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The El Paso Fire Department Dispatch reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on-ramp in the morning.

According to the officials, the cause of the accident is not clear.

One person has been sent to the hospital. There have been no details disclosed regarding the extent of the injuries incurred or the identity of the victim.

The accident is being investigated by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The officials have not given any details regarding any street closures for the investigation of the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: K Fox TV

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™