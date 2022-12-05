Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
As Third GMA Affair Rumors Swirl, Crisis Manager Explains Why T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Would Be Lesser Issue On Other Network
A crisis manager shares thoughts on why T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be better off at a different network, all while rumors point to more BTS romances.
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
thesource.com
Drink Champs Teams with D’USSE for Special Episode Recorded at Art Basel in Miami
D’USSÉ Cognac took part in the StockX Miami Golf Invitational at the Miami Shores Country Club during Miami Art Basel. J.J. Barea, Gary Sheffield, Chantel Jeffries, Jamie Chung, and other celebrities were able to unwind with D’USSÉ drinks at the 10th hole lemonade stand while participating in an exclusive Drink Champs podcast recording.
thesource.com
Jerrod Carmichael Named as Host of 80th Golden Globe Awards
Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January. According to Variety, Carmichael was announced host by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions on Thursday. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne...
thesource.com
Drake Surpasses Eminem as the Highest-Selling Singles Artist in RIAA History
Drake earned ten new plaques from the RIAA ( Record Industry Association of America), totaling 184 million singles sold. This new record propelled Drake past Eminem, who held the record since March when he hit 166 million units across his singles catalog. Drake became only the third act in history to have at least five diamond singles; Bruno Mars has six, and Post Malone has five.
thesource.com
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
thesource.com
Snoop Dogg and Philipp Plein Celebrate New Sneaker Collaboration
Snoop Dogg and designer Philipp Plein have joined forces with a sneaker collaboration. A combination of Plein’s gothic aesthetic and Snoop Dogg’s musical legacy are the focal points of this partnership. The two creatives are offering a sneaker in two styles: a black and gold colorway designed with a platform heel, patent black leather body and gold logo, as well as a purple, black and yellow colorway embellished with crystals, inspired by the Lakers.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
thesource.com
Ye Drops New Track ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ Addressing His Recent Controversy
Ye recently dropped a new track “Someday We’ll All Be Free” on Alex Jones’s far right-wing website Infowars. In the new track, Ye talks about the backlash he has received for his anti-semitic comments over the past month. The track samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday...
thesource.com
Nems & Ghostface Killah Releases New Song “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me”
“Bing Bong,” NEMS is back with a new single featuring Ghostface Killah, “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me.”. As NEMS closes out 2022, a year that saw him breakthrough in a major way; social media sensation, securing brand deals with Puma and Monster Energy Drink, launching his own Podcast, Outside With Gorilla NEMS, which airs on the Revolt Podcast Network and Seasons three and four of The Crew League Basketball and appeared on three episodes of Wild N’ Out, he does so with one last single, “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me,” featuring Ghostface Killah.
thesource.com
Offset Asks for Positivity As Memories of Takeoff Continue to Pour In
With tributes and memories of Takeoff continuing to pour in, Offset is asking all fans to only provide positive memories. Hitting Instagram, Offset asked for a “good light.”. “Don’t post takeoff unless it’s in good light please!” Offset wrote. Following Takeoff’s memorial service, Offset released a...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Cam’Ron Dropped His ‘Purple Haze’ Album 18 Years Ago
On this date in 2004, Cam’Ron released his fourth solo album entitled ‘Purple Haze’ released on the Diplomats, Roc-A-Fella, and Def Jam imprints. This was the first solo album from the Dipset capo following the Dipset craze, where he switched from his obsession with the color pink to the more regal purple. Songs such as the anthemic “Down And Out” featuring a fairly new artist named Kanye West and Syleena Johnson, “Bubble Music” and “Adrenaline” featuring Twista and Psycho Drama help to popularize the highly anticipated album that took about a year to be released following several label delays during the Roc-A-Fella break up.
thesource.com
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.
thesource.com
Roddy Ricch and “The Box” Producer Sued For Copyright Infringement On Song’s Three-Year Anniversary
Roddy Ricch just celebrated the third anniversary of his smash single “The Box.” However, on the same day, Roddy, the song’s producer, 30 Roc, and Atlantic Records are all being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly ripping the song’s beginning. According to TMZ, musical artist Greg...
thesource.com
Alex Jones Unpacks Kanye West Interview, describing a “homoerotic Hitler obsession”
You know 2022 was a bizarre year when Alex Jones starts to call other people crazy, especially a formerly beloved hip-hop icon. However, he did just that, going on Steven Crowder’s YouTube show to discuss the fallout and his reactions from his interview with Kanye West from last week.
