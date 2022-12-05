Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency.

To improve recruiter inefficiencies, the certified Job Sync integration ensures all job-associated data and requisitions in UKG Pro Recruiting are automatically pulled and posted onto the career site and job boards — eliminating the time-consuming and mundane process of creating flat files and copying and pasting content.

“At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes,” said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Phenom, we’re able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience.”

As a Certified UKG Partner, Phenom enables organizations to hire best-fit talent faster with its Intelligent Talent Experience platform, while improving recruiter efficiency through:

Hyper-personalized job recommendations: Deliver tailored content and job recommendations to each candidate based on their unique skills, experiences, preferences, and geographic location.

“Organizations today are hard-pressed to hire and retain the best possible talent. Improving recruiter productivity and the candidate experience are essential to accelerate hiring and ensure talent finds and chooses you faster,” said Chris Grimes, director, global alliances at Phenom. “Our certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply with UKG Pro Recruiting provide the premier, luxury experience that today’s talent expects, and TA teams need to thrive — and we believe it will convert many more passive candidates into applicants.”

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (2021 & 2022), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

