Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond: ‘Big Boy Roc’
Lil Uzi Vert can officially call himself a diamond-selling artist. The rapper’s “XO Tour Llif3” has hit the RIAA certified status, and to celebrate, Lil Uzi showed off his iced-out Roc-a-Fella chains on Instagram, calling himself “Big boy Roc.”. The single has sold 11 million units,...
thesource.com
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
thesource.com
Druski Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour for 2023
Today, acclaimed actor, comedian, and businessman Druski revealed that his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, will launch on March 2, 2023. This will be Druski’s first-ever headlining comedy tour. The 30-city tour will combine traditional stand-up comedy with a live performance...
thesource.com
Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar Tapped to Headline Rolling Loud Portgual 2023
Rolling Loud is headed to Portugal this July. The festival will be headlined by Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. The newly announced Rolling Loud Rotterdamn, presented by Woo Hah!, will follow up the inaugural Rolling Loud x WOO HAH! Fest with a run at Rotterdamn Ahoy, which is located in The Netherlands’ second-largest city and one of the largest seaports in the area.
thesource.com
Akon Teams Up With TikTok For New EP, ‘TT Freak’
Akon is back with another project and a lead single. This time he links up with social media giant, TikTok for the TT Freak EP. The Konvict Muzik CEO dropped consecutive projects in the same month of October back in 2019 entitled, El Negreeto and Akonda respectively. While it has...
thesource.com
DEA Claim BMF’s Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder
For the past two decades since the tragic, untimely death of legendary DJ Jam Master Jay, there has been a lot of speculation as to who was behind the trigger when he was fatally shot and possibly who could have been behind the plot to kill him on that fateful morning of October 30th 2002 in Jamaica, Queens.
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Common’s Fifth LP ‘Electric Circus’ Turns 20 Years Old!
On this day in Hip Hop history, Chicago rap icon Common released his fifth studio album Electric Circus. This album may have not been Common’s most commercially successful release, selling under 300,000 copies, but it was one of his most highly anticipated and critically acclaimed albums. Common is quoted saying he “wasn’t feeling Hip Hop” while making this album and such feelings toward the genre are what fueled his new eclectic sound that fused hip hop, pop, rock, electronic, and neo-soul music together to create an electric circus of sound.
thesource.com
Key Glock Announces The Glockoma Tour Kicking Off This March
Key Glock, with special guest Big Scarr, is hitting the road this March with the announcement of the 31-city tour, The Glockoma Tour. Key Glock is the new face of Memphis rap. Signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, the 25-year-old rapper stays true to his roots with an emphatic midtempo flow and trunk-rattling trap beats.
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
thesource.com
Drake Surpasses Eminem as the Highest-Selling Singles Artist in RIAA History
Drake earned ten new plaques from the RIAA ( Record Industry Association of America), totaling 184 million singles sold. This new record propelled Drake past Eminem, who held the record since March when he hit 166 million units across his singles catalog. Drake became only the third act in history to have at least five diamond singles; Bruno Mars has six, and Post Malone has five.
thesource.com
SZA Teams Up With Crocs Again For a Denim Inspired Collab
SZA has entered the Crocs chat once again. The singer and brand have teamed up on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The campaign launches customers into a denim frenzy that ignites an exciting collision of recollection and newness. The proceeds from SZA’s first Croc’s partnership,...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Cam’Ron Dropped His ‘Purple Haze’ Album 18 Years Ago
On this date in 2004, Cam’Ron released his fourth solo album entitled ‘Purple Haze’ released on the Diplomats, Roc-A-Fella, and Def Jam imprints. This was the first solo album from the Dipset capo following the Dipset craze, where he switched from his obsession with the color pink to the more regal purple. Songs such as the anthemic “Down And Out” featuring a fairly new artist named Kanye West and Syleena Johnson, “Bubble Music” and “Adrenaline” featuring Twista and Psycho Drama help to popularize the highly anticipated album that took about a year to be released following several label delays during the Roc-A-Fella break up.
thesource.com
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.
thesource.com
Nems & Ghostface Killah Releases New Song “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me”
“Bing Bong,” NEMS is back with a new single featuring Ghostface Killah, “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me.”. As NEMS closes out 2022, a year that saw him breakthrough in a major way; social media sensation, securing brand deals with Puma and Monster Energy Drink, launching his own Podcast, Outside With Gorilla NEMS, which airs on the Revolt Podcast Network and Seasons three and four of The Crew League Basketball and appeared on three episodes of Wild N’ Out, he does so with one last single, “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me,” featuring Ghostface Killah.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Irv Gotti: Cash Money Records Is The Greatest Hip Hop Label Ever
According to the legendary Murder Inc. Records’ label owner Irv Gotti, Cash Money Records was the greatest that ever did it. On the most recent episode of Earn Your Leisure podcast, Gotti discussed the enormous financial value of the catalogs of some of Hip Hop’s premiere labels who made multi-million dollar deals following their independent origins.
thesource.com
Drink Champs Teams with D’USSE for Special Episode Recorded at Art Basel in Miami
D’USSÉ Cognac took part in the StockX Miami Golf Invitational at the Miami Shores Country Club during Miami Art Basel. J.J. Barea, Gary Sheffield, Chantel Jeffries, Jamie Chung, and other celebrities were able to unwind with D’USSÉ drinks at the 10th hole lemonade stand while participating in an exclusive Drink Champs podcast recording.
thesource.com
MGM+ Releases The Trailer For ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 3
Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other...
Comments / 0