Mauldin, SC

Trial to begin for murder suspect in Upstate student’s death

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Mauldin High School student in 2019 is set to appear in court on Monday.

Sosa Mandiez Croft faces three charges, including murder, for the shooting death of 16-year-old Joshua Meeks in early 2019.

Mauldin High student shot to death, teen arrested in killing
Joshua Meeks

Meeks, who was a junior at Mauldin High, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Later that day, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Meeks’ abandoned vehicle with blood on it.

His body was found near Deer Wood Circle and N. Deerwood Drive in Laurens County the following morning.

3 arrested in death of Mauldin High student, friends react to tragedy

Croft, who was 18 at the time, was charged with murder, armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said Croft stole Meeks’ car and shot and killed him during a drug deal. Meeks denied any involvement at his bond hearing .

Judge Perry H. Gravely will preside over the case.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

