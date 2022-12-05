Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
wfxrtv.com
Mobile home fire causes $50,000 in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue say they responded to a call about a mobile home on fire last night. According to officials, crews responded to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, around 7:23 p.m. on Thursday. Reports say...
wfxrtv.com
Gas station and car catch fire in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station as a rapid intervention team. Firefighters say the call came in at 6:44 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. They say they arrived at the Citgo gas station in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road. They found an SUV and gas pumps on fire with the awning beginning to catch fire as well.
Smith Mountain Eagle
RV site expansion OK’d
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday, Nov. 28, to approve two special use permits that would expand the Halesford Harbor Campground, despite opposition from many residents speaking at public hearings. Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC, on behalf of Stewart Garland, requested to establish a “campground” use through...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
wfxrtv.com
Boys High School Basketball - Cave Spring at Northside
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak in the Cave Spring Knights 57-38. Boys High School Basketball – Cave Spring at Northside. ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak...
wfxrtv.com
Former Cave Spring star Owyn Dawyot appears in his first game for Virginia Tech
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak in the Cave Spring Knights 57-38. Christiansburg High School Football coaches mentor …. CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) -- The Christiansburg High School football program has continued to produce phenomenal talent on the field - but...
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
wfxrtv.com
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
wfxrtv.com
Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police is reporting that a three-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Augusta County has resulted in one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
wfxrtv.com
Seven arrested in Bedford Co. on drug charges
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports the Narcotics unit has arrested seven people on drug charges. Deputies say the seven were arrested on a series of narcotics charges including distribution and possession. In addition to the drug arrests deputies were able to take eight other people into custody who had other various charges.
wfxrtv.com
Meet the newly appointed Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 500-mile journey, the newly appointed Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) Superintendent has taken office. Dr. Bernard F. Bragen has spent this past week getting acclimated to the school system. With nine years of superintendent experience in public schools in New Jersey, he began his...
wfxrtv.com
Woman wanted for Malicious wounding in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect in a malicious wounding. Police say it happened in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:35 a.m. when 31-year-old Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey of Lynchburg became angry over a cab fare. Police say they spoke with the victim of the assault who says Harvey attacked her while she was driving for the Allied Cab Company. The driver reports to LPD that she was able to pull over in the parking lot of Choice Healthcare on Langhorne Road.
