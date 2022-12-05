BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station as a rapid intervention team. Firefighters say the call came in at 6:44 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. They say they arrived at the Citgo gas station in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road. They found an SUV and gas pumps on fire with the awning beginning to catch fire as well.

