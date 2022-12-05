Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Murphysboro Woman Killed in Crash on Illinois 149 in Jackson County Wednesday
MURPHYSBORO – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that around 8:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Illinois 149 at Violet Road, about four miles west of Murphysboro. A...
wish989.com
Man Who Died in Officer-involved Shooting in Williamson County Identified
MARION – We now know the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, it’s 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
wish989.com
Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County
MARION – An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Williamson County. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in Carbondale. Upon arrival the deputy encountered a male subject who...
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
wish989.com
Marion Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers
MARION – The Marion Police Department conducted a Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Marion Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
wish989.com
Roye Promoted to Franklin County Chief Deputy, Captain
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Kevin Roye to the position of Chief Deputy and rank of Captain. According to a post on the Franklin County, Illinois Government Facebook page, Captain Roye has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 27 years. Captain Roye began his career as a Correctional Officer and in 1999 was transferred to patrol. In 2017 Captain Roye was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home
MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
wish989.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
MT. VERNON – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a recent scam circulating in the area. The sheriff’s office explains area residents are reporting being contacted on the phone by an unknown caller claiming to be an officer or a deputy with the sheriff’s department.
wish989.com
Man Faces Charges in Early Sunday Assault in Maunie
MAUNIE – An assault between a man, a woman and two female juveniles happened in Maunie early Sunday morning leading to preliminary charges being filed against the man. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown was sent to a home in Maunie in reference to the assault.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
Crash in southeastern Missouri kills 3 people, injures 3 people from St. Louis area
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Saturday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to spread of illnesses
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses. According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month
A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
wish989.com
JCHD Reminds You to Stay Safe and Vaccinate Before Holidays
MURPHYSBORO – Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) offers this reminder to help keep you and your loved ones safe during holiday gatherings by vaccinating now for seasonal flu and COVID-19. An annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the vaccination. High dose flu vaccine is available for those ages 65 years and older.
