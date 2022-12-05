ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wish989.com

Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County

MARION – An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Williamson County. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in Carbondale. Upon arrival the deputy encountered a male subject who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Marion Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

MARION – The Marion Police Department conducted a Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Marion Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
MARION, IL
wish989.com

Roye Promoted to Franklin County Chief Deputy, Captain

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Kevin Roye to the position of Chief Deputy and rank of Captain. According to a post on the Franklin County, Illinois Government Facebook page, Captain Roye has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 27 years. Captain Roye began his career as a Correctional Officer and in 1999 was transferred to patrol. In 2017 Captain Roye was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home

MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wish989.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert

MT. VERNON – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a recent scam circulating in the area. The sheriff’s office explains area residents are reporting being contacted on the phone by an unknown caller claiming to be an officer or a deputy with the sheriff’s department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Man Faces Charges in Early Sunday Assault in Maunie

MAUNIE – An assault between a man, a woman and two female juveniles happened in Maunie early Sunday morning leading to preliminary charges being filed against the man. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown was sent to a home in Maunie in reference to the assault.
MAUNIE, IL
5 On Your Side

Crash in southeastern Missouri kills 3 people, injures 3 people from St. Louis area

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Saturday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022

A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SANDOVAL, IL
97ZOK

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
Kristen Walters

Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month

A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
DONGOLA, IL
wish989.com

JCHD Reminds You to Stay Safe and Vaccinate Before Holidays

MURPHYSBORO – Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) offers this reminder to help keep you and your loved ones safe during holiday gatherings by vaccinating now for seasonal flu and COVID-19. An annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the vaccination. High dose flu vaccine is available for those ages 65 years and older.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy