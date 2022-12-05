Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Orlando police looking for man accused of firing shots into apartment with 1-year-old inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous nearly two months after they said he shot into an apartment with three people, including a 1-year-old, inside. Police said Junior Jacinthe, 25, was involved in a shooting at the Catalina Isle Condominiums...
click orlando
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
click orlando
Woman, teen followed, beat, robbed man found shot to death in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman and a teen girl accused in the death of a man found shot in Orlando in October pursued the victim before beating, stabbing, shooting and robbing him, according to police. Orlando police announced Thursday, Nov. 17, that Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17,...
click orlando
Family of high school quarterback killed in Orange County crash begs for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner are still waiting for answers nearly two months after he was killed in an Orange County crash. The couple said it hurts to know the person who hit him may still be on the road. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando ice...
click orlando
‘She keeps us all together:’ Brother of Orlando warehouse fire survivor shares recovery update
ORLANDO, Fla. – The brother of a 27-year-old woman who was critically injured in an Orlando warehouse fire explosion is sharing an update on her recovery. He said he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since the fire. “Every minute. Every minute, I’m thinking about Lindsey,” Jason Tallafuss said....
click orlando
Man faces attempted murder charge in New Smyrna Beach stabbing
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 53-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in a New Smyrna Beach stabbing on Thursday, according to the police department. New Smyrna Beach police arrested Buddy Collins after responding to the 500 block of Mary Ave. around 8:40 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’...
click orlando
Orlando man, 23, dies after crash in express toll lanes on SR-528, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Orlando man died after a crash early Thursday on State Road 528 in Orange County that temporarily blocked express toll lanes on the Beachline, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 3:29 a.m. on westbound SR-528 at the Dallas Boulevard...
click orlando
Driver rams Orange County deputies’ cruisers, pole before arrest, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver early Wednesday rammed into Orange County deputies’ cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8800 block of Rose...
click orlando
Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting 17-year-old girl, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A youth mentor and community activist in Orlando has been arrested and faces charges of lewd or lascivious behavior involving at least one 17-year-old girl, court records show. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. When News 6 requested the case...
click orlando
‘Why am I arrested!?’ Longwood man faces charges after fighting with officers, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Tuesday after threatening another man in a wheelchair, according to the Longwood Police Department. Police said they responded to a tobacco store near 200 State Road 600 after reports came in about a fight outside the shop. [TRENDING: Mystery debris on...
click orlando
Lanes blocked on SR-408 due to Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to FL511. FL511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information has been provided on the details of the crash. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Two men arrested in Seminole County road-rage shooting, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after a road-rage incident Friday that ended with one of the men shooting a firearm at the ground, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Arrest reports show that on Dec. 2, a man and his 8-year-old sister were driving...
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
click orlando
Investigators seek answers in Kissimmee woman’s 30-year-old cold case murder
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After almost 30 years, a murdered Kissimmee mother has been identified as the victim in a South Carolina cold case. Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Maria Telles-Gonzalez. At the time of her death, Telles-Gonzalez was a wife and...
click orlando
‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeBary mother can now make Christmas special for her seven children after News 6 stepped in to help get her lottery winnings following a snag with the Department of Economic Opportunity. On Thursday, News 6 reported Shawndra Wilson lost her winnings to the state...
click orlando
Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
click orlando
Coffee, beer, ice cream all under one roof at Packing District’s juice stand
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Orlando’s long-planned Packing District takes shape, the most unique feature — a replica of Dr. Phillips’ juice stand — will soon be occupied by three well-known Central Florida food vendors. Dr. Phillips Charities, the organization behind the construction of the Packing...
click orlando
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
click orlando
Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
Comments / 0