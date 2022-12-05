ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
click orlando

Man faces attempted murder charge in New Smyrna Beach stabbing

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 53-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in a New Smyrna Beach stabbing on Thursday, according to the police department. New Smyrna Beach police arrested Buddy Collins after responding to the 500 block of Mary Ave. around 8:40 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Orlando youth mentor accused of molesting 17-year-old girl, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. – A youth mentor and community activist in Orlando has been arrested and faces charges of lewd or lascivious behavior involving at least one 17-year-old girl, court records show. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. When News 6 requested the case...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Lanes blocked on SR-408 due to Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to FL511. FL511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information has been provided on the details of the crash. [TRENDING:...
click orlando

Col. Joe Kittinger, legendary Orlando aerospace pioneer, dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. – Col. Joe Kittinger, an Air Force veteran whose legendary jump from a balloon in the stratosphere above Earth set a milestone in aerospace history and was key to the space program, has died. The U.S. Parachute Association said Kittinger died this week at the age of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy