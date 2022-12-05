Read full article on original website
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Tony Khan to Limit ROH Storylines on AEW Television
During a media call to promote ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan stated that he will limit the amount of ROH storylines on AEW television and will address ROH’s future after Final Battle. Some fans have complained about the amount of ROH they see on AEW television. With the exception...
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
The Miz Reveals WWE’s Initial Plans for Him When He Got Started
During an appearance on Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz discussed the beginning of his WWE career. “They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.’”
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
CM Punk Accidentally Hurt Chris Jericho During Brawl in AEW
Chris Jericho discussed the brawl that occurred during the AEW Dynamite episode “Quake by the Lake” on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, and how CM Punk accidentally hurt him. “Which of course led to CM Punk returning and because he had been hurt and that when the summer was over and he came back and people just went nuts for it and had the Jericho Appreciation Society all take bumps for him. And then he came in with me and you can see I charged at him with the belt. He hits me, hits me again. You see me pointing to my throat to clothesline me over the top rope to the floor. And we didn’t quite have enough momentum.
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
Backstage Talk About Having Roman Reigns Work Both Nights of WrestleMania 39
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may end up doing double duty at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. According to the Wrestling Observer, there has been talk of having Reigns wrestle on both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be his opponents.
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
Tony Khan Discusses What He Plans To Do About Drop in AEW Rampage Ratings
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke about growing AEW Rampage and improving ratings back in the summer, but the show has drawn some of its lowest numbers in recent months, thanks to negative fan feedback and lackluster cards. AEW Rampage had the lowest total...
William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Heel Turn and Comments on BCC
In a recorded promo that aired during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode, William Regal made an appearance. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager at Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he claimed was recorded two weeks prior to the attack on Regal by the AEW World Champion MJF on last week’s Dynamite.
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
Matt Riddle Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 Weeks
WWE has announced that Matt Riddle will be out for the remainder of the year. As previously stated, Riddle and Kevin Owens were defeated by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on Monday’s RAW. Solo Sikoa destroyed Riddle and sent him out on a stretcher at the end of the match. Riddle left the arena in the back of an ambulance at the end of the segment. Riddle was later reported to have been removed from weekend WWE live events.
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Month of Starrcade Part 1
A new month means a new topic on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather dive into Starrcade this month as they look at some of the best of Starrcade!. They start with looking back at the last two matches of 1996: The Giant vs Lex Luger and Hollywood Hogan vs Roddy Piper. Are they technically sound matches? No. But the crowd heat for them shows you how hot the nWo angle was at the time before WCW ruined it!
Ricky Starks Breaks Down AEW Winter Is Coming “Go-Home” Promo Segment With MJF
Ricky Starks is an “Absolute” promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week’s AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title.
