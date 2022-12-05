Read full article on original website
Lynne Eileen Carr
Lynne Eileen Carr, 58, of Antwerp, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lynne was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 21, 1964, to Joyce and David Carr. Lynne was a 1984 graduate of Antwerp High School. She also got her culinary...
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
DENNIS RAY LEE
Dennis Ray Lee, 76, of Antwerp, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Denny was born in Payne, Ohio, on March 7, 1946, son of the late Myrtle (Wirts) & Robert Lee. Denny worked at BF Goodrich for 42 years. He was a talented writer and woodworker. Denny...
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
DEDICATION CEREMONY SET AT THE HUBER OPERA HOUSE
The Huber Opera House cordially invites you to attend a Dedication Celebration at the Huber on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception. The Huber has been blessed with many passionate volunteers and contributors over the past 25 years and the Board of Directors would like to celebrate their dedication to the restoration of this Hicksville landmark. This event would not be complete without the community as we reminisce about the transformation of this building and the people who so willingly gave their time and efforts to bring this location from “ready for the wrecking ball” to a vibrant and beautiful community establishment.
Vantage Culinary Arts Program Donation
The Vantage Culinary Arts students dusted off their rolling pins and put together their favorite Christmas cookie recipes to be donated to the Van Wert American Legion Post 178. Each year, the American Legion provides an opportunity for young children to join them for a cup of hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and a seat next to Santa. Vantage Instructor Scott Shardelow and his Culinary students felt encouraged to donate to the Post after learning how the organization provides a joyful and meaningful experience for local children leading up to Christmas. To offer their appreciation, Post Commander Bill Marshall and 1st Vice Commander Randy Mathews made a special visit to the Culinary students, sharing the highlights of the event, and offered an important message to the students about how their donation, and all efforts in making the Christmas cookies, helped spread holiday cheer to many local families.
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
Standoff in Dekalb County ends peacefully
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Dekalb County police were called to the 5900 block of CR 427 around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the report on a suicidal male that was armed with a firearm. After an approximate two-hour long standoff, the male was taken into police custody without incident....
Caring & Sharing Volunteers Speak to Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Carol Razo and Laurie Barnes (Caring & Sharing Food Pantry) as the guest speakers at the December 1, 2022 club meeting. Carol and Laurie came at the invitation of Erin Webb (Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services). Carol and Laurie told the Kiwanians about the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry and the new building they are raising money to build.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning
New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
Death investigation underway in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Last defendant in bar fight gets 5 years prison
LIMA — The last person involved in a January bar fight that left a man with facial fractures requiring helicopter transportation to a Toledo hospital was sentenced to five years in prison Monday afternoon. Tysheen Polk, 26, was sentenced on second-degree felonious assault of Bradin Fisher-Jones outside J’s American...
Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
