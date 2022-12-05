Read full article on original website
Ruth D. Bross (1934-2022)
Ruth D. Bross, 88, of Palmyra, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Londonderry Village. She was the wife of Jacob H. Bross of Palmyra. They had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 30th. Born in Harpers on August 6, 1934, she was the...
Patricia A. “Pat” Cantwell (1937-2022)
Patricia A. “Pat” Cantwell, 85, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Cedar Haven. She was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1937, to the late Richard Wentzel and Regina Wentzel nee Scanlin in Lebanon. She was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church and...
Deadly Crash In Manheim, Rapho Township (DEVELOPING)
Four hours later, police remain on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. At least one person dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that happened at Cider Press and Lebanon roads/Route 72 in Rapho Township at 3:44 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.
Pets of the Week: Chase & Leo
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Chase and Leo live with Cody and Brittany Byus in Myerstown. On July 8, 2022, LebTown featured their pup Owen, a 2-year-old Alaskan malamute/husky mix. Now, let’s meet their cats....
Hummelstown gift shop closing after nearly 5 decades
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A staple in Hummelstown — Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop, formerly known as Rhoades Pharmacy — that has been in business for nearly five decades has announced it is shutting down. Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop since 1973. “We were actually Rhoades Pharmacy and Gift […]
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Local philanthropist honored for impact on region
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this month
The opening of a new discount grocery store in town is a great boon for the local community. It provides access to healthy, affordable food for households on tight budgets. That's why we're excited to report that the popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening another new store in Pennsylvania this month.
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
Lone Goodwill in Perry County nears closure
NEWPORT, Pa. — Downtown Newport, Perry County is ready for the holidays. Lights hang from the tree in the square and cheerful decorations fill the storefronts. However, this year, there's an unwelcome addition to the holiday display at Goodwill Keystone Area on North Second Street. A sign on the...
Millionaire Raffle winning Lottery ticket sold at Karns store in Lemoyne, Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County was one of two winners of the latest $50,000 drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing, the Lottery said.
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities Continue
Another weekend is almost here and there are plenty of fun things happening throughout the county. If you haven't picked out your Christmas tree, here's a short list of some of the places you can go.
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
Campaign begins to convert historic church into faith-based youth center
After about two years spent making plans, filing paperwork, and biding their time through a pandemic, the True Life Youth Ministries is embarking this weekend on a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the former Christ Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Maple St. into a youth center for the Lebanon community.
Bayer breaks ground for expansion at Myerstown Facility
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a $43.6 million expansion at Bayer’s Myerstown manufacturing facility on Nov. 30. “This expansion shows Bayer’s continued dedication to our consumers, our employees and the community. Our expanded footprint in Myerstown will help streamline the production and distribution of Bayer’s science-backed products. As a leading life sciences company, Bayer – and its Consumer Health division – is dedicated to delivering superior health and nutrition through our trusted brands,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president, product supply North America.
