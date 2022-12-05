Read full article on original website
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
PWMania
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Tony Khan to Limit ROH Storylines on AEW Television
During a media call to promote ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan stated that he will limit the amount of ROH storylines on AEW television and will address ROH’s future after Final Battle. Some fans have complained about the amount of ROH they see on AEW television. With the exception...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/9/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to his hometown for a birthday celebration on SmackDown. Today is the 54th birthday of the former World Heavyweight Champion. The main event for tonight has been announced as Sheamus and Butch vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, with the titles on the line. Butch is filling in for Drew McIntyre, who is unable to compete due to a medical condition.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – December 9, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas with a taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, starting tonight at 10/9c. On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/7/22)
Going into Winter is Coming there was largely positive out of this show. A great main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed, while also having Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT title. MJF and Ricky Starks also went toe to toe on the microphone. Diamond...
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
PWMania
Drew Gulak Appears on WWE NXT, Set For New Feud?
Drew Gulak made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker in singles action on Tuesday night’s Deadline go-home episode of NXT. Gulak appeared near the end of the match to scout the action from ringside. While Gulak did not directly interact with...
PWMania
Ricky Starks Breaks Down AEW Winter Is Coming “Go-Home” Promo Segment With MJF
Ricky Starks is an “Absolute” promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week’s AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title.
PWMania
NJPW World Tag League Night 8 Results – December 8, 2022
NJPW World Tag League Night 8 Results – December 8, 2022. End of the match is when Bad Luck Fale hits Yuto Nakashima with the Grenade to score the victory. Winner: Bad Luck Fale (4:04) Rate: 3. Tag Team Match. United Empire vs. Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa. Great...
PWMania
Backstage Talk About Having Roman Reigns Work Both Nights of WrestleMania 39
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may end up doing double duty at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. According to the Wrestling Observer, there has been talk of having Reigns wrestle on both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be his opponents.
PWMania
Shane Taylor Looks Ahead To Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV, Calls It His “Jay-Z Moment” (Video)
The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the “Swerve in our Glory” duo of Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee.
PWMania
CM Punk Accidentally Hurt Chris Jericho During Brawl in AEW
Chris Jericho discussed the brawl that occurred during the AEW Dynamite episode “Quake by the Lake” on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, and how CM Punk accidentally hurt him. “Which of course led to CM Punk returning and because he had been hurt and that when the summer was over and he came back and people just went nuts for it and had the Jericho Appreciation Society all take bumps for him. And then he came in with me and you can see I charged at him with the belt. He hits me, hits me again. You see me pointing to my throat to clothesline me over the top rope to the floor. And we didn’t quite have enough momentum.
