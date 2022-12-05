Read full article on original website
WMBF
Florence senior association receives $10K grant for computer, internet training
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Senior Citizens Association (SCA) in Florence County received a $10,000 grant for the Senior Technology Program. The grant will be used for the Senior Technology Program which educates seniors on basic computer training and how to navigate the internet efficiently and safely. “The Senior Citizens...
WMBF
‘It’s a conceptual road map for our future’: City of Conway master plan brings ideas to life
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bringing the city together cohesively is a goal already in the works for the city of Conway. This comes after the passing of the city’s downtown master plan. June Wood, the city spokesperson said it was passed by the city’s council this past November.
WMBF
300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 300 kindergarten students from Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School will perform a Christmas concert Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Kim Osborn is the music teacher at the school and helps organize the performance. There are 12 kindergarten classes overall. “I love...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
WMBF
Wild Water & Wheels rezoning application heads to town council
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The unanimous vote by the Surfside Beach Planning Commission to disapprove the rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property doesn’t automatically kill the proposal. It is scheduled for a first reading during the Town Council meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. Wild Water &...
WMBF
Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said. Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South […]
myhorrynews.com
Conway PD is fully staffed with certified officers for the first time in 3 decades
For the last three decades, the Conway Police Department has not been fully staffed with certified police officers. “We’ve done very good attracting some candidates,” said police chief Dale Long, adding it can be a struggle to hire. The department has recruited locally and Long said he believes...
WMBF
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
WMBF
Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses in downtown Conway are coming to life and taking window shopping to a whole new level for its annual Living Window Displays. Conway Downtown Alive challenges businesses to get creative and into the holiday spirit by transforming their windows into live displays. This year, 13...
WMBF
‘The Christmas they deserve’: S.C. high school football players provide shopping spree for kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for a number of young students in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday. Players selected for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl took a break from practicing to accompany students on a Christmas shopping spree at Target. “So we have 88 players,...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: CCU music class changes tune to inspire diversity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From velvety notes to more upbeat ones, classical music tells a story. But, some Coastal Carolina University music students believe they tell the same story. “A lot of music that we play in our repertoire is dead, old white men and as fun as that...
Christmas events this coming week
Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
live5news.com
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
WMBF
‘There are still a lot of unanswered questions’: Flood solutions presented to Bucksport residents
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Bucksport has become one of the most flood-prone areas of Horry County. On Thursday, residents met with Horry County leaders at the James R. Frazier Community Center to discuss solutions to protect their homes, businesses, and historical roots. The Bucksport community has been dealing with...
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
myhorrynews.com
Substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says
A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter. Shane Cacho’s employment ended...
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens taking name suggestions for newborn goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Brookgreen Gardens is asking for help to name a pair of newborn goats. In a Facebook post Thursday, Brookgreen said the boy and girl Spanish goats were born Dec. 6, but now need names “filled with holiday cheer.”. Brookgreen is taking suggestions in the...
WMBF
FEMA provides help in Georgetown to residents applying for disaster assistance
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Assistance for South Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Ian is on the way. FEMA announced South Carolina residents with damages from Hurricane Ian will be able to apply for disaster assistance in person on Sunday, Dec. 11. FEMA spokesperson Nikki Gaskins Campbell said FEMA representatives will be...
wpde.com
Grumpy Monk owners open new sandwich restaurant in Downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The owners of Grumpy Monk held their grand opening Thursday for Hop N' Wich in Downtown Conway, and from the looks of it, it was a hit. People were lined out the door waiting for the restaurant to open. The new eatery will provide a...
