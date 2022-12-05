Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Marion Police Department Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers
MARION – The Marion Police Department conducted a Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Marion Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
wish989.com
JCHD Reminds You to Stay Safe and Vaccinate Before Holidays
MURPHYSBORO – Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) offers this reminder to help keep you and your loved ones safe during holiday gatherings by vaccinating now for seasonal flu and COVID-19. An annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the vaccination. High dose flu vaccine is available for those ages 65 years and older.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to spread of illnesses
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses. According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home
MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
wish989.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
MT. VERNON – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a recent scam circulating in the area. The sheriff’s office explains area residents are reporting being contacted on the phone by an unknown caller claiming to be an officer or a deputy with the sheriff’s department.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
wish989.com
City of Mt. Vernon Announces Plans to Redevelop Optimist Park
MT. VERNON – The City of Mt. Vernon recently announced that it will be removing unsafe equipment from Optimist Park and will redevelop the park. The City says the rubber coating on the platform has come off in several spots causing the metal to rust and develop holes in the walking areas. Slides have also developed holes, so they will be taken down.
wish989.com
Roye Promoted to Franklin County Chief Deputy, Captain
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Kevin Roye to the position of Chief Deputy and rank of Captain. According to a post on the Franklin County, Illinois Government Facebook page, Captain Roye has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 27 years. Captain Roye began his career as a Correctional Officer and in 1999 was transferred to patrol. In 2017 Captain Roye was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.
wjol.com
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Illinois oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
wish989.com
Murphysboro Woman Killed in Crash on Illinois 149 in Jackson County Wednesday
MURPHYSBORO – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that around 8:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Illinois 149 at Violet Road, about four miles west of Murphysboro. A...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers.
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
