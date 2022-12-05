Read full article on original website
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wynonna Judd spiralled into ‘panic’ during Thanksgiving without mum Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd spiralled into a “panic” during her first Thanksgiving without her mum Naomi Judd. The singer, 58, said her feeling of calm during the holiday lasted a matter of minutes before she was horrified by the concept her family set-up had changed forever following her musician’s mother’s suicide aged 76 in April.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jennifer Lawrence was pressured to lose weight for The Hunger Games
Jennifer Lawrence was pressured to lose weight for her role in 'The Hunger Games'. The 32-year-old actress starred as Katniss Everdeen in the franchise and recalled how she was asked about how she planned to alter her body for the part – even though she was only 20 at the time.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selma Blair's MS diagnosis 'has damaged her career'
Selma Blair thinks speaking publicly about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis has damaged her career. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS - which can lead to physical and mental problems - in 2018, and she's convinced that it's had a negative impact on her career in Hollywood. She shared:...
