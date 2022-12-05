ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault

The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
TALLADEGA, AL
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Is it time to change how NASCAR champion is determined?

Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. both raise questions about how NASCAR determines its champion with a one-race event after whittling the 16-driver playoff field to four through a trio of three-race rounds. Since 2014, the driver who finished the highest among the four championship contenders in the season finale...
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy