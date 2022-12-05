Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO