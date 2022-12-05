Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Tony Khan to Limit ROH Storylines on AEW Television
During a media call to promote ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan stated that he will limit the amount of ROH storylines on AEW television and will address ROH’s future after Final Battle. Some fans have complained about the amount of ROH they see on AEW television. With the exception...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former NXT Star Debuts For AEW at Rampage Tapings
Former WWE NXT Superstar Trent Seven has made his AEW debut. Seven made his AEW Rampage debut this week from Cedar Park, TX as the challenger to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. Kip Sabian selected the opponent. Cassidy was able to retain his title in the match, which will air...
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
Backstage Talk About Having Roman Reigns Work Both Nights of WrestleMania 39
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may end up doing double duty at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. According to the Wrestling Observer, there has been talk of having Reigns wrestle on both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be his opponents.
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
PWMania
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
PWMania
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
PWMania
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
CM Punk Accidentally Hurt Chris Jericho During Brawl in AEW
Chris Jericho discussed the brawl that occurred during the AEW Dynamite episode “Quake by the Lake” on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, and how CM Punk accidentally hurt him. “Which of course led to CM Punk returning and because he had been hurt and that when the summer was over and he came back and people just went nuts for it and had the Jericho Appreciation Society all take bumps for him. And then he came in with me and you can see I charged at him with the belt. He hits me, hits me again. You see me pointing to my throat to clothesline me over the top rope to the floor. And we didn’t quite have enough momentum.
PWMania
The Miz Reveals WWE’s Initial Plans for Him When He Got Started
During an appearance on Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz discussed the beginning of his WWE career. “They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.’”
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
PWMania
William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Heel Turn and Comments on BCC
In a recorded promo that aired during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode, William Regal made an appearance. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager at Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he claimed was recorded two weeks prior to the attack on Regal by the AEW World Champion MJF on last week’s Dynamite.
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
PWMania
Ricky Starks Breaks Down AEW Winter Is Coming “Go-Home” Promo Segment With MJF
Ricky Starks is an “Absolute” promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week’s AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title.
