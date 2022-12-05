Read full article on original website
Related
China's Xi lands Saudi Arabia for regional summits
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a four-day visit that will include three summits with several Arab leaders. Why it matters: The visit comes about five months after President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, which included a summit with nine Arab leaders that was aimed at asserting U.S. leadership in the Middle East as part of the global competition with China.
Scoop: White House holds sensitive meeting on approach to new Israeli government
The White House held a high-level meeting last week to discuss its approach toward the new Israeli government and the possibility of not engaging with some of its ultranationalist ministers, two U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: It was the first such meeting since the Israeli elections took place...
Brazil’s Bolsonaro ends post-election loss silence: ‘It hurts my soul’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office. Bolsonaro said he had kept silent for almost 40 days, adding, “it hurts my soul.” “Who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you,” Bolsonaro told his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence. In his ambiguous comments, Bolsonaro did not endorse their call for a military intervention, but said the armed forces would...
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Afghan academic rebuilds life in Italy, dreams of returning
ROME — (AP) — Batool Haidari used to be a prominent professor of sexology at a Kabul university before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She taught mixed classes of male and female students, and helped patients struggling with gender identity issues. Her husband owned a carpet factory, and...
Putin: More prisoner swaps with U.S. "possible" after Griner-Bout exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday more U.S.-Russian prisoner swaps may occur if the two countries can continue to reach compromises, according to Russian state media. Why it matters: The comments come one day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Driving the...
Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — From a dank Kyiv bomb shelter to the bright stage lights of Europe's theaters, a Ukrainian youth choir's hymns in praise of freedom offer a kind of healing balm to its war-scarred members. The Shchedryk ensemble, described as Kyiv’s oldest professional children’s choir,...
Philippine protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos
Hundreds of people have marched in the Philippine capital protesting what they say is a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by the rights groups alliance Karapatan, gathered at a public square on Saturday before marching toward the presidential palace in Manila to demand justice for victims
China eases COVID precautions after protests
China's government said Wednesday it is easing some of its key COVID-19 rules in a significant pivot for the country's pandemic strategy after nationwide protests. The big picture: China — with its "zero COVID" policy — has implemented some of the world's strictest prevention measures throughout the pandemic. Authorities said they would roll back many of the policy's testing and quarantine requirements.
Germany arrests 25 people over far-right coup plot
German authorities on Wednesday arrested 25 members of a far-right group that prosecutors said was plotting to violently overthrow the government. Driving the news: Authorities believe that 22 of the individuals arrested are suspected members of a "terrorist organization," while the remaining three are suspected supporters, according to a press release from Germany's federal public prosecutor.
U.S. announces $275 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. has authorized a new $275 million aid package for Ukraine to address "critical security and defense needs," the Department of Defense said Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has now sent $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, according to the DOD announcement.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’, US and UK warn
The British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the Biden administration’s warning that a “full-fledged” military partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran.The US suggested Tehran has become Moscow’s “top military backer”.“Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update. It added that Russia is “attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.”US national security council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday said Moscow is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training. He said Moscow was offering Tehran...
How the Biden admin says Brittney Griner's release happened
President Biden made the "painful decision" to swap jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout after determining that Russia was never going to meet his demand that another jailed American, Paul Whelan, also be freed, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The big picture: Not only did...
Brazil, Neymar out of the World Cup after dramatic match with Croatia
Brazil is out of the World Cup after losing in a penalty shootout to Croatia on Friday in the FIFA World Cup’s quarterfinals. Why it matters: Brazil is a five-time World Cup winner and is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the world. Croatia was a slight...
U.S. to spend $1.5 billion to jumpstart alternatives to Huawei
The federal government plans to invest $1.5 billion to help spur a standards-based alternative for the gear at the heart of modern cellular networks. Why it matters: Experts say — and the government agrees — that there are economic and national security risks in having such equipment made only by a handful of companies overseas, with the most affordable products coming from China's Huawei.
Brittney Griner’s wife: "Today my family is whole" after Russian prisoner swap
Cherelle Griner said Thursday that she is "overwhelmed with emotions" after her wife, WBNA star Brittney Griner, had been freed from Russian detention in a prisoner swap. Driving the news: "Over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life," Cherelle Griner said Thursday, appearing with President Biden.
Grant Wahl: US soccer journalist dies in Qatar while covering World Cup match
Grant Wahl, one of the most respected American sports journalists and perhaps the country’s best-known writer on soccer, died early on Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar.Wahl is said to have collapsed while in the media booth at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time, and could not be revived.The journalist was covering his eighth World Cup, and made headlines earlier in the tournament when he said he was refused entry to a game for wearing a rainbow T-shirt. Wahl’s agent Tim Scanlan told the New York Times that the sportswriter had...
Biden's end-of-year winning streak
It's been a good few weeks for the president, capped off by a Democratic win in the Georgia Senate race, and WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. Plus, protests, crackdowns and change in China and Iran. Guests: Axios' Mike Allen and Stanford University's Larry Diamond. Credits: Axios...
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0