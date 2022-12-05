VALE - Free Report) at its investor day stated its plans to separate its base metal business into a new legal structure, Vale Base Metals. The miner is currently in talks to sell a 10% stake in the unit. It plans to retain the remaining 90% stake to have control over the business and to capitalize on the solid demand for copper and nickel due to the energy transition trends. This move is expected in the first half of next year.

12 HOURS AGO