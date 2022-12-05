1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams.
According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
The driver was killed in the accident. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the authorities.
The officials reported that they suspect speed to have played a role in the accident.
The fatal crash is being investigated.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.
There are no other details available at the moment.
December 5, 2022
Source: Fox 4 News
