1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams.

According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.

The driver was killed in the accident. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The officials reported that they suspect speed to have played a role in the accident.

The fatal crash is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 5, 2022

Source: Fox 4 News

