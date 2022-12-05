ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jXjWjcv00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams.

According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.

The driver was killed in the accident. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The officials reported that they suspect speed to have played a role in the accident.

The fatal crash is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 5, 2022

Source: Fox 4 News

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
KLTV

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
CANTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run-9900 Block of Forest Lane

On December 6, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, for an Accident Involving Death (Failure to Stop and Render Aid) and Manslaughter in the hit-and-run crash that killed 33-year-old Bo Stephens. Lawrence was taken to the Dallas County Jail. Update: 11/14/2022 @ 3:41 PM. The victim has been identified...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Fatal Hit and Run Suspect

On December 7, 2022, Dallas Police made an arrest in the hit and run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on November 7, 2022. Dallas Police identified the suspect driver as a 12-year-old male and charged him with Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Update: November 9, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after head-on crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) — Two people were confirmed dead after a head-on crash in Van Zandt County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas DPS. The crash happened at SH 19 and CR 1103 around 4:20 p.m. 2.5 miles north of Canton, according to Sgt. Adam Albritton. A preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
WFAA

'It was our whole life': Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire

DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Grand Theft Auto | Dallas Edition

Looking over preliminary crime statistics for November, it appears three high-crime districts and their respective city council members are vying to see what part of Dallas will be the most dangerous in which to own a car. Districts 2, 6, and 14 each logged more than 100 Motor Vehicle Theft...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Drunk Racing Driver Charged in Lewisville Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver who caused a severe three-vehicle crash while racing has been charged with a total of six felonies related to the incident. At 9:35 pm, multiple emergency responders from the Lewisville Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a...
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted

A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center. Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.
DALLAS, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy