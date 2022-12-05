Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.

