ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award

Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi': New LPB documentary spells it out

"Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!" is not your traditional documentary. While it's educational and packed with history, it's also humorous by way of colorful storytelling, skits and a bit of animation. Before our neighbors to the east get the wrong idea, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's two-night,...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana State Police trooper shoots, kills person in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Department says it is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a person near Downtown Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to state police, the shooting happened on Interstate 10 East near the Washington Street exit. The person was pronounced dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy