Read full article on original website
Related
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award
Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
theadvocate.com
Looking for a perfect Baton Rouge Christmas Insta opportunity? Here are options.
Looking for somewhere to take that special Christmas snap? From eye-catching light displays to slices of Southern charm, these places will be sure to add a touch of festive cheer to your Instagram feed — or go old-fashioned and make a card to share with friends and family. Zoolights...
WAFB.com
Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
theadvocate.com
'Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi': New LPB documentary spells it out
"Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!" is not your traditional documentary. While it's educational and packed with history, it's also humorous by way of colorful storytelling, skits and a bit of animation. Before our neighbors to the east get the wrong idea, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's two-night,...
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
Governor Edwards and First Lady kick off Christmas celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards kicked off the Christmas and holiday season at the Governor’s Mansion. According to a release, guests visited Santa, walked down Candy Cane Lane, and experienced the annual tree-lighting ceremony in front of the Mansion. Six Christmas trees […]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police trooper shoots, kills person in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Department says it is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a person near Downtown Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to state police, the shooting happened on Interstate 10 East near the Washington Street exit. The person was pronounced dead on...
NOLA.com
'Holiday House' in Broadmoor filled with owner's happy vibes year-round
One of the many years Todd Fletcher decorated his Broadmoor home for Christmas with a tree, lights, the works, he hung a "Happy Holidays" sign over the entry door. Then he forgot about it. Other decorations went to storage when the holiday passed, but that sign remained there, still greeting...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
brproud.com
Two good samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two good samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis. A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched...
theadvocate.com
A new animal shelter is coming to Ascension Parish. It just needs to find the right property.
Ascension Parish has a design plan in hand and hopes to break ground next year on a new animal shelter and animal control services facility. It just needs to find five acres that meet certain requirements — like not being flood-prone. Hopefully, the new facility will be up and...
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
Comments / 1