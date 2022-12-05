Read full article on original website
Bruins lose bizarre game to Coyotes on bizarre waved-off icing call
The Boston Bruins’ first game in the Arizona Coyotes’ temporary 5,000-seat college arena lived up to all expectations of weirdness, including ending on a bizarre waved-off icing call.
Pleasant holds off River Valley in tense MOAC girls basketball thriller
CALEDONIA — Points were at a premium Friday night, but Pleasant prevailed at River Valley. The Spartans held on in the final second to beat RV 40-39 in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball game. "I told them to enjoy the win because we are on the road again Monday night down at...
Lanphier guards combine for 51 points in win over Springfield
Much to the chagrin of Lanphier coach Blake Turner, the Lanphier boys basketball team has been searching for some consistent guard play in the early goings of this season. In a Central State Eight Conference game against Springfield High on Friday, the Lions found some chemistry as their core group of guards combined for 51 points in a 68-54 victory at Willard Duey Gymnasium. ...
