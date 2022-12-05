ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State Journal-Register

Lanphier guards combine for 51 points in win over Springfield

Much to the chagrin of Lanphier coach Blake Turner, the Lanphier boys basketball team has been searching for some consistent guard play in the early goings of this season.  In a Central State Eight Conference game against Springfield High on Friday, the Lions found some chemistry as their core group of guards combined for 51 points in a 68-54 victory at Willard Duey Gymnasium.  ...
