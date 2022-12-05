Much to the chagrin of Lanphier coach Blake Turner, the Lanphier boys basketball team has been searching for some consistent guard play in the early goings of this season. In a Central State Eight Conference game against Springfield High on Friday, the Lions found some chemistry as their core group of guards combined for 51 points in a 68-54 victory at Willard Duey Gymnasium. ...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO