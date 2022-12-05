Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating suspect in hit-and-run
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help locating and identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday, December 4th.
Bakersfield Police conducting a shooting investigation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area near the 10 block of Western Drive. BPD said they haven't found any victims nor do they have any information on the shooter. They are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
Police search for three suspects in robbery at Bakersfield convenience store
The Bakersfield Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in a robbery.
KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
Bakersfield Police identify suspect in robbery that left employee hospitalized
When the employee asked to see the man's receipt for an item he was carrying, the suspect pushed the employee causing the employee to suffer " significant injury."
KCSO release body camera footage of Tehachapi officer-involved shooting, officers cleared
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) Earlier this week, the Tehachapi Police Department and KCSO's Critical Review Board both decided the use of force seen in the footage below was within policy. This officer-involved shooting included two deputies and one officer, responsible for shooting and killing 26-year-old Tyler Nastazio after he stabbed multiple people.
Man pleads no contest to fatal hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who had faced a manslaughter charge in the death of a 63-year-old woman hit by a car over the summer. Alexis Leon on Wednesday pleaded no contest to hit-and-run causing death and DUI causing injury, both felonies, according to […]
BPD looking for teen allegedly involved in several thefts at Valley Plaza
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Bakersfield Police say they are looking for a teenager wanted for robbery that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield on October 16. Officials say during the incident at a business inside the mall, the teenager pepper sprayed the victim. Police are describing...
BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall. A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.
Jury finds 2018 murder suspect guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a jury found Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2018, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a […]
Plea deals reached in deadly motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Thursday to charges filed in connection with a shooting that killed two men at a south Bakersfield motel. Mario Velasquez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Omar Uranda-Gonzalez to being an accessory in the shooting that took place Jan. 2, 2021, at the Vagabond Inn […]
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint at an undisclosed location
The Bakersfield Police Department will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence on Friday, December 9th.
MISSING CHILD: Jeremiah Maroney, 12
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing child.
Mixed verdict for man charged with ramming truck into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man of attempted murder for intentionally ramming his truck into the home of someone with whom he’d argued. The jury deliberated five hours before finding Gustavo Lopez not guilty of attempted murder and burglary, according to the Public Defender’s office. But the jury […]
Taft man killed in Bakersfield hit-and-run
A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said. The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39. The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane. Officers responding to a report...
Nazi flags, clothing found at Delano hate crime suspect’s home: reports
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Nazi clothing, flags and stickers were found inside the home of a man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Delano church by spray-painting a racial slur on windows, signs and chairs. A Delano police investigator said the Nazi-related items led him to believe the actions of Kyle Sison may have been “based […]
BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton until February
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for the accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed because a defense attorney and prosecutor are currently in trial on other cases that will take weeks to finish. Prosecutor Eric Smith is handling a death penalty case expected to go into February. Autumn Paine, the lawyer representing […]
‘You killed my mother’: Courtroom confrontation at fatal DUI crash sentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emotions ran high during a sentencing hearing Wednesday when a woman who drove drunk in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman turned to face the victim’s family while apologizing. “Don’t look at me,” said Dee Dee Deleurme, daughter of crash victim Ima Jean Flippen. “Turn around and look at the […]
