It was 45 days after the June incident that claimed the lives of 53 immigrants, or so we thought. We speak to the head of a San Antonio non-profit who made the horrific find just feet away from where the 18-wheeler was found. And clashes between Venezuelan migrants and authorities in Juarez. Plus, the end of the capital murder trial of a border patrol agent found guilty of killing sex industry workers in Laredo.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO