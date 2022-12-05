ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Season of Giving with Mission Park

It's the season of giving, and the Salvation Army of San Antonio needs your help this holiday season. Dick Tips with Mission Park Cares and Josh Robinett from the Salvation Army are here with more on what they need. Take a look to learn more!. MISSION PARK. 210-924-4242. WATCH MISSION...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Shop Olmos Park this Saturday

You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
OLMOS PARK, TX
Recharge room for NEISD's Nimitz Middle School helps avoid teacher burnout

SAN ANTONIO - Teacher burnout has become a crisis for school administrators since Covid changed the landscape of education. With help from the North Central Rotary Club, administrators at North East Independent School District's Nimitz Middle School have constructed a Recharge Room to help staffers deal with stress to keep them from wanting to leave their jobs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PODCAST: 6 months after tragedy claimed 53 lives, has another body been found?

It was 45 days after the June incident that claimed the lives of 53 immigrants, or so we thought. We speak to the head of a San Antonio non-profit who made the horrific find just feet away from where the 18-wheeler was found. And clashes between Venezuelan migrants and authorities in Juarez. Plus, the end of the capital murder trial of a border patrol agent found guilty of killing sex industry workers in Laredo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Help find missing teen last seen in Castroville

SAN ANTONIO -- Have you seen missing 14-year-old Virginia Martinez?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Martinez was last seen November 18 in Castroville, TX. Martinez is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'1" and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair...
CASTROVILLE, TX
U.S. Border Patrol Agent dies after crashing ATV

MCALLEN, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty after crashing an ATV. The fatal crash happened about 4 hours south of San Antonio along the border, near Mission. Border patrol says the agent was tracking a group of suspected migrants who crossed the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rowdy River Rally to celebrate UTSA conference champion teams

SAN ANTONIO – A Rowdy River Rally is taking place Friday night at the Arneson River Theatre to celebrate the UTSA Roadrunners’ C-USA champion football and soccer teams. The festivities will be starting around 6:30 p.m., and the rally will be held at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
HOUSTON, TX
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season

SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
12-year-old shot during altercation over illegal substance, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy was shot after being involved in a disagreement over an illegal substance, Sheriff Salazar says. The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m., Friday on Bear Springs Drive, towards the Westside of town. Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap

SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

