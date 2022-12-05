Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Black Barn Alpacas to host Holiday on the Ranch, packed with Winter Wonderland Magic
SAN ANTONIO - Black Barn Alpacas is transforming its ranch into a fluffy winter wonderland. There will be plenty of unique craft vendors, kids will have the chance to deck out their bikes or wagons for a special parade, and you can expect beverages for toasting, marshmallows for roasting, and carolers singing songs that you know and love.
Season of Giving with Mission Park
It's the season of giving, and the Salvation Army of San Antonio needs your help this holiday season. Dick Tips with Mission Park Cares and Josh Robinett from the Salvation Army are here with more on what they need. Take a look to learn more!. MISSION PARK. 210-924-4242. WATCH MISSION...
Fox News at Nine team buys $2,000 in toys and gifts for 5 families in need
San Antonio — The Fox News at Nine team is back!. “Okay, guys,” Ryan Wolf said to his co-anchors Camilla Rambaldi and Alex Garcia. “It's time to go shopping!”. It's so incredibly special for them to give back once again this year. “Every time we do this...
Shop Olmos Park this Saturday
You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
Electrical hazards make battling a tool yard fire a challenge for San Antonio firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened a Northeast Side tool yard. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Northeast Service Center along Wurzbach Parkway near Thousand Oaks. It took crews a while to knock down the fire at an abandoned building...
Recharge room for NEISD's Nimitz Middle School helps avoid teacher burnout
SAN ANTONIO - Teacher burnout has become a crisis for school administrators since Covid changed the landscape of education. With help from the North Central Rotary Club, administrators at North East Independent School District's Nimitz Middle School have constructed a Recharge Room to help staffers deal with stress to keep them from wanting to leave their jobs.
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
PODCAST: 6 months after tragedy claimed 53 lives, has another body been found?
It was 45 days after the June incident that claimed the lives of 53 immigrants, or so we thought. We speak to the head of a San Antonio non-profit who made the horrific find just feet away from where the 18-wheeler was found. And clashes between Venezuelan migrants and authorities in Juarez. Plus, the end of the capital murder trial of a border patrol agent found guilty of killing sex industry workers in Laredo.
CPS Energy seeks community input on power needs during virtual town hall
SAN ANTONIO -- CPS Energy is holding a virtual town hall on power needs for the city and wants your input. The town hall will take place Thursday Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. and will talk about retiring power plants and furthering investing in clean energy. If...
University Health partners with Northside ISD to bring new medical clinic to Westside
SAN ANTONIO - University Health is partnering with the Northside Independent School District on a new clinic that's bringing medical care to an underserved area on the west side of Bexar County. The Jones School-Based Clinic is located in the Shirley Schreiber Building next to Jones Middle School. It's the...
Help find missing teen last seen in Castroville
SAN ANTONIO -- Have you seen missing 14-year-old Virginia Martinez?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Martinez was last seen November 18 in Castroville, TX. Martinez is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'1" and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair...
U.S. Border Patrol Agent dies after crashing ATV
MCALLEN, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty after crashing an ATV. The fatal crash happened about 4 hours south of San Antonio along the border, near Mission. Border patrol says the agent was tracking a group of suspected migrants who crossed the...
Rowdy River Rally to celebrate UTSA conference champion teams
SAN ANTONIO – A Rowdy River Rally is taking place Friday night at the Arneson River Theatre to celebrate the UTSA Roadrunners’ C-USA champion football and soccer teams. The festivities will be starting around 6:30 p.m., and the rally will be held at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
The San Antonio Brahmas reveal uniforms for the 2023 XFL season
SAN ANTONIO – New XFL team, the San Antonio Brahmas, revealed their brand-new black and yellow uniforms Wednesday. In partnership with Under Armour, each home and away uniform was designed through collaboration with XFL ownership and marketing teams. Each jersey spotlights a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” message from the ownership...
San Marcos PD searching for 'up-armored' Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center
Law enforcement authorities in San Marcos are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen military Humvee. The City of San Marcos says the "up-armored" Humvee was from the the U.S. Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue. The says sometime between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 28,...
12-year-old shot during altercation over illegal substance, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy was shot after being involved in a disagreement over an illegal substance, Sheriff Salazar says. The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m., Friday on Bear Springs Drive, towards the Westside of town. Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to his...
La Vernia ISD working to keep and recruit teachers by possibly moving to a shorter week
LA VERNIA, TEXAS — It was a packed house for La Vernia ISD Wednesday night as the district looks at possibly moving to a four-day school week. Many parents expressing concerns about the possible change while the district’s teachers said it could help fill a major need. “You...
Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
