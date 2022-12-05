ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zwolle, LA

Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping. In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near Hudson Darby Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. Jessica Farris, 28, of Converse, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
CONVERSE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Fatal Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of a Natchitoches Man

Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Fatal Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of a Natchitoches Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on December 5, 2022, that enforcement officers are looking into a single-vessel deadly boating accident that took place on December 3 in Natchitoches Parish.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community

A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Traffic Advisory for I-49, North of Powhatan

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene of a major 2-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries as of Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:41 pm on I-49 (northbound) near milepost #149 North of Powhatan according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
GARRISON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire

Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire. Leesville, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m., deputies helped Leesville Police Department officers and Leesville Fire Department firefighters at a residential fire in the area of East North Street.
LEESVILLE, LA
CBS 42

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy