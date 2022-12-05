ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $755,000 in Barre

Kristine Ashton and Michael Magnuson bought the property at 1246 South Street, Barre, from James E Caruso on Nov. 8, 2022. The $755,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
BARRE, MA
MassLive.com

Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden couple remembers a treasured friend with gift to centennial campaign

When Joyce Stillman Libby passed away at 94 in May, her will included a desire to leave forget-me-nots to her friends. She won’t be forgotten. “She loved flowers. I planted them, and they grew,” says Hampden resident Judith Jackson, who along with her husband, Bruce, joined the list of donors supporting the Toy for Joy campaign, believing it a fitting way to honor a devoted friend.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Holland: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Brandon Wettlaufer and Renee Logan acquired the property at 89 Union Road, Holland, from Lunshou Wang on Nov. 9, 2022, for $405,000 which works out to $206 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
HOLLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house

John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
WEBSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Sterling sells for $1.5 million

Toba Cohen Lipsitz and Joseph Lipsitz acquired the property at 7 Homestead Lane, Sterling, from David Santimaw on Nov. 7, 2022, for $1,500,000 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on an 87,120-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
STERLING, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000

Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive reporting on Northampton VA hospital - which helped keep the facility open - wins Publick Occurrences award

MassLive has been named a winner of a prestigious journalism award for its 2022 coverage of a plan to close a Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton. The New England Newspaper & Press Association this week awarded MassLive with a Publick Occurrences award for its series of stories, which began with a leaked video of a proposal by the Department of Veterans Affairs to close the hospital and relocate services to veterans facilities elsewhere.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’

WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
WESTFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

GoFundMe Created For Family Of Colrain Man Killed Repairing Power Lines In Storm

Friends of a 41-year-old Colrain man killed while working to repair powerlines during a windstorm in Vermont have started a GoFundMe for his family. Lucas Donahue, who worked as a lineman for Green Mountain Power, died on Dec. 1 while working to restore power to homes and businesses in Halifax, Vermont, after wind toppled a tree on Reed Hill Road, the Vermont State Police said. He died at the scene. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating his death, which is standard practice, reports said.
COLRAIN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

