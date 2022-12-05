Read full article on original website
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
Sale closed in Holland: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Brandon Wettlaufer and Renee Logan acquired the property at 89 Union Road, Holland, from Lunshou Wang on Nov. 9, 2022, for $405,000 which works out to $206 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
Single-family home sells for $755,000 in Barre
Kristine Ashton and Michael Magnuson bought the property at 1246 South Street, Barre, from James E Caruso on Nov. 8, 2022. The $755,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
PHOTOS: Car fire on Evergreen Drive in Holyoke
Smoke could be seen in Holyoke as a result of a car on Evergreen drive Friday morning.
Four-bedroom home in Sterling sells for $1.5 million
Toba Cohen Lipsitz and Joseph Lipsitz acquired the property at 7 Homestead Lane, Sterling, from David Santimaw on Nov. 7, 2022, for $1,500,000 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on an 87,120-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
East-west rail commission hears of need but discusses no specifics at first hearing
PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center sends patients east to Boston for cutting-edge treatment at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and would like to one day send them on fast and frequent east-west passenger trains. “These are people who are being faced with a transportation challenge at the most difficult...
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
Crews called to fire at Cartamundi in East Longmeadow
Fire crews are working to put out a fire on in East Longmeadow Wednesday night.
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
Stockbridge is one of the best Christmas towns in the US, Readers Digest says
One town in Massachusetts is being called one of the best Christmas towns in the country to visit. Reader’s Digest compiled an extensive list of the best Christmas towns across the country. Stockbridge was the only Massachusetts town to make the list, perfect for what Reader’s Digest is calling “a Norman Rockwell Christmas.”
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Enfield, CT
Enfield in Hartford County may be a quaint town, but its diverse attractions can compete with those from the city. A trip to this town offers a well-rounded mix of leisure, amusement, history, and stunning sights. Whether you’re interested in local culture, relaxing spots, or exciting activities, Enfield has something...
westernmassnews.com
Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
MassLive.com
