East Longmeadow, MA

Sale closed in Holland: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Brandon Wettlaufer and Renee Logan acquired the property at 89 Union Road, Holland, from Lunshou Wang on Nov. 9, 2022, for $405,000 which works out to $206 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
HOLLAND, MA
Single-family home sells for $755,000 in Barre

Kristine Ashton and Michael Magnuson bought the property at 1246 South Street, Barre, from James E Caruso on Nov. 8, 2022. The $755,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
BARRE, MA
Four-bedroom home in Sterling sells for $1.5 million

Toba Cohen Lipsitz and Joseph Lipsitz acquired the property at 7 Homestead Lane, Sterling, from David Santimaw on Nov. 7, 2022, for $1,500,000 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on an 87,120-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
STERLING, MA
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000

Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house

John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
WEBSTER, MA
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
​​15 Best Things to Do in Enfield, CT

Enfield in Hartford County may be a quaint town, but its diverse attractions can compete with those from the city. A trip to this town offers a well-rounded mix of leisure, amusement, history, and stunning sights. Whether you’re interested in local culture, relaxing spots, or exciting activities, Enfield has something...
ENFIELD, CT
Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
