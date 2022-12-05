Read full article on original website
Bucks rally to complete season sweep of Mavericks
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Brook Lopez scored the game-winning layup as the Milwaukee Bucks stole a game against
Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, December 9th
Creston 79, Atlantic 75 (OT) Exira-EHK 73, CAM 71 (2 OT) Cole Scheffler 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals.
Lanphier guards combine for 51 points in win over Springfield
Much to the chagrin of Lanphier coach Blake Turner, the Lanphier boys basketball team has been searching for some consistent guard play in the early goings of this season. In a Central State Eight Conference game against Springfield High on Friday, the Lions found some chemistry as their core group of guards combined for 51 points in a 68-54 victory at Willard Duey Gymnasium. ...
Look: Best photos from Gonzaga's rivalry win over Washington Huskies
SPOKANE - In their first meeting since 2019, the Gonzaga Bulldogs rolled to a 77-60 win over in-state rival Washington on Friday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. READ THE GAME STORYCheck out Gonzaga Nation's exclusive photos from the game: (All photos by Erik Smith)
Pleasant holds off River Valley in tense MOAC girls basketball thriller
CALEDONIA — Points were at a premium Friday night, but Pleasant prevailed at River Valley. The Spartans held on in the final second to beat RV 40-39 in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball game. "I told them to enjoy the win because we are on the road again Monday night down at...
Banged-up Liberty Hill stumbles in Class 5A state semifinals
KATY — As Liberty Hill senior Jackson Harrison left his team’s postgame gathering for the last time, he couldn’t hold back the tears. The Panthers' season ended Friday night with a 42-14 loss to a talented and tenacious Port Neches-Groves team in a Class 5A Division II state semifinal at Legacy Stadium. All...
