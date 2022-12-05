Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
auburn-reporter.com
Driver leaves woman behind after crashing into strip mall | Fire blotter
CPR: 10:39 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responded to a man in his 70s whose heart had suddenly stopped. They started CPR and kept at it as King County paramedics were treating him. The man regained a pulse, and paramedics drove him to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center. Nov. 30. Aid call: 2:49...
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
q13fox.com
Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle
SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes
A driver in a stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into Donut Star in Auburn on Tuesday night, according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department. No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the...
Massive fire destroys commercial building in downtown Kent
KENT, Wash. — Crews battled a fire at a large commercial building in downtown Kent early Friday. The empty building on First Avenue North and Smith Street is right next to the Kent Station. The massive response from fire crews caused some train and bus routes to be canceled or delayed.
westsideseattle.com
Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner
A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
seattlemedium.com
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Rat infestation at low-income apartment complex in Everett leaves tenants feeling 'lower than dirt'
EVERETT, Wash. — Ratholes pock the ground and flies cover the outside John-Wessley Biggs' apartment building. "It's horrible," he says. "I feel lower than dirt." Biggs and his family were homeless before moving to the Family Tree low-income apartments 18 months ago. The problems started in May when an...
q13fox.com
Police looking for missing Renton man last seen around Nov. 19
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. Police say Thomas Marsack was last seen in the area of 215 Whitworth Ave. S. around Nov. 19. His neighbors and property manager say it's not like him to be gone from his residence for so long, especially with a cat at home.
Donut shop calls on City of Auburn to improve roadway after 2 cars crash into their shop weeks apart
AUBURN, Wash. — A donut shop in Auburn is cleaning up after a car crashed into the store late Tuesday night. Donut Star is on a curve on the road on Auburn Way South that employees say is dangerous. Data from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows six...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Stolen car crashes into Auburn donut shop
A stolen car crashed into a donut shop in Auburn, Washington Tuesday night. The owner of Donut Star - just a few blocks from Les Gove Park - says nobody was hurt, and the driver ran away.
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
U.S. 101 reopens near Olympia after crash involving logging truck, cars
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of U.S. Route 101 were closed near Olympia after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a log truck. The crash near Mud Bay happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m., though one lane remained closed as of 1 p.m. as crews finished work in the area. The northbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m., WSDOT said.
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor
SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home to the shelter. As of Monday, the shelter had taken in 27 of the cats, and more are arriving daily.
thejoltnews.com
Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer
A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
