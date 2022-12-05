ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Waley-Cohen cool on King George bid for Noble Yeats

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aphdi_0jXjVIxD00

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen says he is “a bit astonished” that Noble Yeats has developed into a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender after all but ruling him out of a crack at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The seven-year-old, winner of last season’s Grand National, made a successful return to Aintree as he stayed on stoutly to take the Many Clouds Chase on Saturday.

Sean Bowen’s mount went clear of Dashel Drasher approaching the final fence, going on to record a three-and-a-quarter-length success in the three-mile-one-furlong Grade Two contest, as he successfully followed up a Listed win at Wexford.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Waley-Cohen of the gelding’s fourth career chase victory.

“Coming over the second-last, I thought he was going to be OK, but a not-very-exciting third.

“When you pull him out, he does take off like that.”

Noble Yeats is developing into one of the most versatile chasers in training, having won over an extended two and a quarter miles up to an extended four and a quarter miles, and all ground appears alike to him.

“He has now won on heavy ground, on good to soft and you have got to remember it is only just over 12 months since he won his first steeplechase,” added the owner.

“He has had massive improvement over the summer, I think. He gained a lot in self-belief when winning races. It gives him confidence.”

I don't think we will go to the King George. I think we'll skip that and have one run on our way to the Gold Cup.

Waley-Cohen says trainer Emmet Mullins will now target the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 17, for which he is a general 10-1 chance.

“I don’t think we will go to the King George. I think we’ll skip that and have one run on our way to the Gold Cup,” said Waley-Cohen.

“I don’t think three miles on a dead-flat track is quite his scene. Aintree is flat, but Saturday’s victory was over three miles and one furlong and it was good to soft.

“Kempton is a faster-drying track and anyhow, the King George is not very far away. There is a lot of travelling and not a lot of time between races.”

Noble Yeats could next head to the Grade Two Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield on January 22 en route to the Gold Cup.

Waley-Cohen said: “No one makes very firm plans at this stage, but it will either be that new race at Lingfield over two miles and six furlongs, which will probably be the equivalent of three miles and one on another course. I suspect the ground will be soft, but he handles soft – it was heavy when he won the Listed race at Wexford.

“Or, I suppose, we will go for the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham (January 28). At the moment, I am leaning towards the Lingfield race.”

The gelding who famously gave the owner’s son, amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, the dream send-off by winning the Grand National on his last ride before retiring, is now poised to run in chasing’s blue riband event before a potential return to Aintree.

“He is entitled to take his chance in the Gold Cup,” added Waley-Cohen. “You need a ton of stamina for the Gold Cup and we know he’s got that, and he appears to have the pace to go with them as well.

“I have to say, I’m a bit astonished to find that he has turned into a Gold Cup horse. That wasn’t what I anticipated when I bought him.

“He has improved over the summer – he had a good, long summer at home with us – and to be fair, the trainer is brilliant!

“The horse is seven and he is entitled to improve. We will take one thing at a time, but the immediate target is the Gold Cup and I feel rather like Michael O’Leary, saying ‘it rather depends on what weight he gets for the National’.

“I rather suspect he might be going to run (at Aintree) whatever happens. If he is in good order, he’ll take his chance.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

International mission the ‘obvious’ option for Henderson duo

Nicky Henderson feels Saturday’s Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham is the “obvious” race for both Epatante and First Street. His 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante has already had one clash with stablemate Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth, where she proved no match for him, so rather than meet again Henderson has rerouted her here.
newschain

Oskar takes a starring role at Cheltenham

Eva’s Oskar put himself in the Welsh National reckoning following a hard-fought success in the featured Dahlbury Handicap Chase at a frosty Cheltenham on Friday. The 8-1 chance, ridden by Alan Johns, jumped for fun in the three-and-a-quarter-mile event and just had enough to spare to thwart Spiritofthegames by half a length.
newschain

Maxwell chasing December Gold with Simply The Betts

Hot on the heels of a Sandown winner last weekend, David Maxwell is now fixing his sights on claiming the valuable AIS December Gold Cup at Cheltenham with Simply The Betts. The amateur rider has his detractors in the saddle but as his victory by a nose on Dolphin Square showed last Saturday, his persistence can never be questioned.
newschain

Gentleman At Arms in at the deep end for chasing debut

Stuart Edmunds’ classy hurdler Gentleman At Arms will make his fencing debut in the bet365 December Novices’ Chase at Doncaster on Saturday. The grey, a Flat recruit from Ed Dunlop, took to jumping incredibly well last season, winning twice and finishing second in Grade One company on his final outing in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

Cheltenham and Doncaster frozen off

Saturday afternoon’s feature cards at Cheltenham have been abandoned after temperatures dropped to minus 5C overnight at both venues. Frost sheets were deployed at Cheltenham after racing on Friday, but as the mercury began to drop it became a race against time. It took clerk of the course Jon...
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Gary Ballance agrees release from Yorkshire in search of ‘fresh start’

Former England batter Gary Ballance has agreed his release from Yorkshire in search of a “fresh start”, but will not return to county cricket until 2024 at the earliest. Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs, last turned out for the White Rose is September 2021 and subsequently saw his playing career derailed by racism allegations and mental health struggles.
newschain

Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

Details about the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press were revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on Netflix. In the first three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, Meghan told of finding the formality of royal life “surprising”, while Harry said his family’s view of his wife were “clouded” by her being an American actress.
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

Keegan calls for ‘big dose of transparency’ when teaching contested issues

The Education Secretary has called for a “big dose of transparency” when teaching contested political issues in schools. Gillian Keegan said, “common sense” is needed when it comes to sharing classroom materials and deciding what is “age appropriate”, as she insisted parents should have full sight of what their children are being taught.
newschain

Gary Ballance set to relaunch international career with Zimbabwe

Former England batter Gary Ballance plans to restart his international career with Zimbabwe, after switching his allegiance back to the country of his birth. Ballance was released by Yorkshire this week at his own request, effectively paving the way for him to formally commit to signing a new deal with Zimbabwe Cricket.
newschain

Hourigan looking forward to Limerick’s Christmas cards

Michael Hourigan has fond memories of his local track ahead of their headline four-day Christmas meeting. The trainer is based at Lisaleen stables, almost hacking distance from Limerick racecourse as it takes just 10 minutes to travel between the two locations. Hourigan is famed in the area and further afield...
newschain

Robert Page has ‘complete confidence’ of FAW despite Wales’ World Cup showing

Robert Page has the full backing of the Football Association of Wales despite his side’s disappointing performance at the World Cup. FAW chief Noel Mooney said manager Page retains the “complete confidence” of the governing body to continue with his current four-year contract. Page steered Wales to...
newschain

England dominate second morning of Test and take control of Pakistan in Multan

England made crucial inroads on the morning of the second day at Multan, with Jack Leach claiming three wickets as Pakistan collapsed and were bowled out for 202 at lunch. Pakistan finished the first day in a comfortable position, having bowled England out for 281, and resumed day two on 107 for two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy