Wordle 534 stumps fans with word choice some are calling 'improper grammar'

By Laura Harman
 4 days ago

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery , coyly , quart , and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on December 5, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on December 5 was 'woken'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"#Wordle534 Wordle 534 X/6* One of those words that made me lose my streak Good luck fellow Wordle players hope you do better than me," said one player who failed to complete the task.

"Wordle 534 X/6 Noooooooooo. This has never happened to me before. I can't cope," said another.

Some players even complained that they didn't think the word selected by the New York Times was a real word. "Wordle 534 X/6 for some reason, saying this word seems like improper grammar," said one player.

"Today's was really tough, had to leave it and come back to it after an hour Wordle 534 3/6," added another. "Wordle 534 X/6 Aaaagggghhhh!!!!! It happened again!" said yet another.

"Wordle 534 X/6 Ah well! Every so often it just doesn’t happen," said another player who had made peace with their loss. "WOVEN WOMEN WOKEN??? Wordle 534 X/6," said one player who was still pretty frustrated.

Woken definition

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word woken mean?

Woken is defined by the dictionary as the past participle of the word wake. Some examples of this word being used in a sentence are; 'I am pleased that this party has woken up and realized that it is nonsense,' alternatively you could also say, 'The suggestion was that on summer mornings parents were woken very early and this led to a serious increase in the population of the district'. Synonyms of the word 'woken' are; awake, awaken, rouse, and stir.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks , that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!

