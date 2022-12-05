ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

HBCU Green Fund and Center for Environmental Justice Cites Small Progress Toward Climate Justice at COP27 in Egypt and Commit to Helping Young African Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. and ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to increase diversity at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the HBCU Green Fund and the Harambee House/Citizens for Environmental Justice (HH/CFEJ) partnered to lead a delegation of 27 persons from the United States, Africa and the diaspora to participate in the global summit touted as “COP Africa.” The group is pleased about the historic agreement made to create a loss and damage fund for vulnerable nations most impacted by the effects of climate change and they are working to help advance projects in Africa among the delegation.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Steve Barclay in sexism storm over claims he refused to negotiate with striking nurses’ leader due to her gender

The health secretary is embroiled in a sexism storm after he was accused of being unwilling to negotiate with the leader of striking nurses because she is a woman who mainly represents women. Steve Barclay was also accused of being a “bullyboy” by Pat Cullen, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose members are due to take part in unprecedented industrial action on December 15 and 20. The RCN says Mr Barclay is failing to properly engage with nurses, even as he says his "door remains open".Ms Cullen said: "I'm a woman negotiating for a 90...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin

The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It come sas the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...
The Independent

Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon and Beijing critic jailed for more than five years on fraud charge

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s most prominent Beijing critic and pro-democracy media tycoon, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over fraud charges for violating a lease contract.The sentence is the latest in the series of cases against the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019 and had multiple charges leveled against him, including under the draconian National Security Law. The high-profile Beijing critic has been behind bars since December 2020 and has already served 20 months for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy