Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
HBCU Green Fund and Center for Environmental Justice Cites Small Progress Toward Climate Justice at COP27 in Egypt and Commit to Helping Young African Students
WASHINGTON, D.C. and ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to increase diversity at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the HBCU Green Fund and the Harambee House/Citizens for Environmental Justice (HH/CFEJ) partnered to lead a delegation of 27 persons from the United States, Africa and the diaspora to participate in the global summit touted as “COP Africa.” The group is pleased about the historic agreement made to create a loss and damage fund for vulnerable nations most impacted by the effects of climate change and they are working to help advance projects in Africa among the delegation.
Steve Barclay in sexism storm over claims he refused to negotiate with striking nurses’ leader due to her gender
The health secretary is embroiled in a sexism storm after he was accused of being unwilling to negotiate with the leader of striking nurses because she is a woman who mainly represents women. Steve Barclay was also accused of being a “bullyboy” by Pat Cullen, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose members are due to take part in unprecedented industrial action on December 15 and 20. The RCN says Mr Barclay is failing to properly engage with nurses, even as he says his "door remains open".Ms Cullen said: "I'm a woman negotiating for a 90...
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin
The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It come sas the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...
Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon and Beijing critic jailed for more than five years on fraud charge
Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s most prominent Beijing critic and pro-democracy media tycoon, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over fraud charges for violating a lease contract.The sentence is the latest in the series of cases against the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019 and had multiple charges leveled against him, including under the draconian National Security Law. The high-profile Beijing critic has been behind bars since December 2020 and has already served 20 months for...
Lab-grown food could release 80% of the world's farmland — here's how
Global meat consumption has increased by more than 50% in the past 20 years.
