wearegreenbay.com
Snow develops in southern counties today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A low pressure spiral will be delivering a round of snow to Wisconsin and a few of our southern counties Friday. East winds as high as 10 to 20 miles per hour, and highs in the middle 30s. Snow will...
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light rain, snow showers expected Saturday
Gloomy weather continues this weekend. A weak disturbance may bring a few light rain or snow showers to the area tomorrow afternoon. There is hope for a few peaks of sunshine on Sunday.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
CBS 58
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
Fox11online.com
Where's our Wisconsin snow?
(WLUK) -- You may feel like we have not been seeing as much snow for this time of the season as normal, and you'd be right. On average, we would have seen snow accumulate up to about 5.8 inches in our area by now. We’ve only seen three inches, almost half of the normal.
Drivers face snowy, slick road conditions across southeast Wisconsin
Even though Christmas is still a few weeks away, parts of southeast Wisconsin look like a winter wonderland, as snow makes its way to the area.
WEAU-TV 13
Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5. Delafield, 4.0.
wearegreenbay.com
Dry Thursday, snow moves in Friday morning
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Looking like a nice day Thursday. High pressure will deliver light winds and areas of sunshine returning to our area. Mostly sunny to the north, and partly sunny around the Fox Cities and lakeshore. Temperatures rise to the middle 30s.
wtmj.com
Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
wearegreenbay.com
Snow across the north Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
CBS 58
Wet snow and some rain likely on Friday
Friday's system is trending a bit farther south, which means lower snow totals across Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties and higher confidence in 2-4" of snow across southern Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Waukesha, and away from the lake in Racine and Kenosha counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas beginning at 3am Friday and ending at 6pm.
Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?
There could be a significant snowstorm in the region Thursday into Friday, though it remains unclear just how far north the heaviest snow will reach. Basically, models in the past 24 hours have suggested a more northerly track for the storm, which would deliver snow to Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fox Valley, Northeast Wisconsin rising
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,702,866 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,817 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 25 Total. Total Positive Cases1,702,8661,689,322 (+13,544) Fully Vaccinated3,606,818 (61.8%)3,606,643 (61.8%) Updated Booster947,497 (16.2%)862,212 (14.8%) COVID-19...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
wpr.org
Wisconsin utilities prepare for attacks like the one in North Carolina that left thousands without power
Some of the state’s largest utilities say they’re prepared to respond to physical attacks on their facilities after a recent incident in North Carolina where substations were hit by gunfire, leaving thousands without power. A targeted shooting at two Duke Energy substations by one or more people damaged...
wearegreenbay.com
Give the gift of Something Special from Wisconsin
(WFRV) – If you want to add a touch of magic to holiday moments through gifting, find something special from Wisconsin. Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer shows Local 5 Live some of her favorite products you can give this holiday season. To find something Special from Wisconsin, visit somethingspecialwi.com.
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
