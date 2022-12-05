ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

More wet weather expected this weekend before sunshine returns Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing showers are expected today with more wet weather in the forecast for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain. It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

More wet weather prompts First Alert Weather Day on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More wet weather is on the way beginning this evening as fog remains a concern once again for the Friday morning commute. First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly cloudy, evening showers. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Areas of dense fog AM. The Weekend: Rain risk, cool.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rainy Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in place for Wednesday, Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of Wednesday’s forecast looks overcast, foggy and wet, with drier conditions in store for Thursday before more wet weather is likely to come our way Friday. First Alert Weather Day today: Foggy, passing showers. Thursday: Late PM showers only. First Alert Weather Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Identify needs, wants and wishes to help budget during holiday season

Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Making stickies with Beard Bakes

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

York County authorities locate missing K-9 ‘Gunner’ in good health

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office authorities have located a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

