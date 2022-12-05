Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
WBTV
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
WBTV
More wet weather expected this weekend before sunshine returns Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing showers are expected today with more wet weather in the forecast for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain. It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day still in place as showers continue into the overnight hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today remains a First Alert Weather Day with shower chances continuing overnight, before giving way to patchy fog and spotty showers on Friday. First Alert Weather Day: Passing showers tonight. Another chance for rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. Sunshine returns Monday!. After a foggy start...
WBTV
More wet weather prompts First Alert Weather Day on Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More wet weather is on the way beginning this evening as fog remains a concern once again for the Friday morning commute. First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly cloudy, evening showers. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Areas of dense fog AM. The Weekend: Rain risk, cool.
WBTV
Rainy Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in place for Wednesday, Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of Wednesday’s forecast looks overcast, foggy and wet, with drier conditions in store for Thursday before more wet weather is likely to come our way Friday. First Alert Weather Day today: Foggy, passing showers. Thursday: Late PM showers only. First Alert Weather Day...
WBTV
Power restored after truck hits Duke Energy power pole in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 1,000 customers were without power in west Charlotte due to a vehicle hitting equipment, Duke Energy is reported. The Duke Energy Carolinas power outage map reported that 1,705 customers were without power as of 4:06 p.m. on Thursday. By 5:42 p.m., the power had been...
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
WBTV
Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte
CMPD officials said it was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus that was involved. One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County. That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Lancaster Co. student, bus driver injured in school bus crash. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at...
WBTV
South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
WBTV
New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - American Dream TV is filming “Selling Charlotte” with several local real estate agents while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions. The new series is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs like Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”. Background: The show “American...
WBTV
Pineville Police District expanding to unincorporated area of Mecklenburg County
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to an area of southern Mecklenburg County sandwiched between Pineville and the Ballantyne. Starting this summer, the unincorporated currently patrolled by CMPD will transfer coverage to the Pineville Police Department. While Pineville will have to hire more officers to patrol it—the police department...
WBTV
Identify needs, wants and wishes to help budget during holiday season
Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart.
WBTV
Making stickies with Beard Bakes
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
WBTV
‘God showed me who he was in a big way’: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte family lost everything when their apartment caught fire. Now, they’re starting over with a few Guardian Angels. The fire was two weeks ago and things felt like rock bottom for the family, but they’re feeling hopeful again just weeks before the holidays.
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
WBTV
Duke Energy completes repairs in Moore County, officials offering $75,000 reward
After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who broke into east Charlotte tobacco shop. Updated: moments ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 3 a.m. at the Four...
WBTV
York County authorities locate missing K-9 ‘Gunner’ in good health
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office authorities have located a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the...
WBTV
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in southwest Mecklenburg County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead...
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
WBTV
Video shows suspects stealing $30k in ATVs, dirt bikes from Gaston County business
Scott Brooks was murdered and robbed outside of Brooks Sandwich House three years ago. Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case. The Charlotte community will stand behind the family of Robinson on Saturday during a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church. CMS working to help homeless students...
