Delays, news dumps, and disappointment: Everything you need to know about the Twitter Files



A fter the release of the much-anticipated “Twitter Files,” several conservatives are lamenting what they call unfair censorship of voices on the Right, while others say the report isn’t exactly the smoking gun they were hoping for.

The Twitter Files is a collection of documents and internal communications from inside the company that details the behind-the-scenes decision-making of some of the social media platform’s top executives to suppress news stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. Twitter CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has long teased the release of the report after taking control of the company in October as part of his pledge to increase transparency on the site.

Musk teased the release of the files early Friday, announcing that journalist Matt Taibbi would be rolling out the report’s findings at 5 p.m. EST. However, Twitter users were left waiting in anticipation as Musk announced a delay because the company was “double-checking some facts.”

(AP Photos) From left to right: Elon Musk and Hunter Biden.



Just after 6:30 p.m., Taibbi posted a lengthy Twitter thread with a comprehensive dump of the report’s findings that showed the company “took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be ‘unsafe.’”

Taibbi shared multiple screenshots of internal conversations between Twitter employees showing certain posts that had been flagged by members of the Biden administration or the Democratic National Committee .

However, he ultimately found there was no evidence showing the government was involved in censoring the story, noting that decision was made at "the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey." Some conservative journalists who have written extensively about the story disputed those findings, lamenting the seemingly lackluster findings of the report.

“I feel that Elon Musk has held back some material,” Miranda Devine, a reporter for the New York Post who has written extensively about the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, told Tucker Carlson on Fox News . “Is he holding something back, or is it just that Facebook really was first out of the blocks to censor the New York Post and Twitter followed suit? So I don’t know. I suspect that Elon Musk has been leaned on, and he’s kept a little bit of information in reserve."

Musk later announced on Saturday during a two-hour Twitter Spaces session that there would be a second information dump related to the Twitter Files and the company’s content moderation policies. It’s unclear whether Musk’s decision to release more files is in response to claims that he is withholding information, nor is it clear when the second information dump will take place.

Musk admitted his knowledge of the Twitter Files “is limited,” as he has not read the report himself, but noted it seems to show “a very different standard applied to Republican candidates in the U.S. versus Democrat candidates.”

The CEO also hinted at “more smoking guns” that he wants to release to the public, but it’s not clear when that information will be released. However, he pledged that “the intent is to release all the files.”