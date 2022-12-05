We’ve already compared the Pixel 7 with the iPhone 14 a while back. In this article, however, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13. Some of you may be thinking of upgrading from the iPhone 13, and may find this comparison useful. These two phones are immensely different, but they are somewhat similar in terms of size. Also, if you’re moving from Apple’s ecosystem, Google’s Pixel phones are likely one of the first you’ll consider.

