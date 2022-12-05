Read full article on original website
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 3 gets the taste of Android 13
Samsung is striking off another Galaxy tablet from its Android 13 update roadmap today. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the latest device to pick up the big Android update. The company has already updated the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 software.
Samsung SmartThings Station appears in a live photo
Samsung is developing a new wireless charging accessory with SmartThings capabilities. Called the SmartThings Station, the product bears the model number EP-P9500. It has appeared in a few leaks and certification listings in recent months. We now have its visuals too, thanks to the FCC. The American regulatory agency recently published a live photo of the SmartThings Station revealing its design.
Samsung is the official smartphone partner of Snapdragon Pro Series
Qualcomm has named Samsung the official smartphone partner of its Snapdragon Pro Series. The partnership will see competitors exclusively use Snapdragon-powered Galaxy smartphones at certain levels of the multi-title mobile esports league. Qualcomm will also feature the Samsung branding during the league across multiple regions. According to the official announcement,...
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 & Note 20 get Samsung's December update
Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are receiving the December 2022 Android security patch. The update started rolling out recently and is currently available in a handful of markets. A global release should follow in the coming days.
Amazon Inspire turns shopping into a social media experience
Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company in the world, and it’s constantly finding ways to present products to potential buyers. This involves serving as many products in its customers’ faces as possible. However, according to Phone Arena the company is changing things up a bit. Amazon introduced its new Inspire feed, and it basically turns Amazon shopping into a social media experience.
Activision Blizzard CEO is "confident the deal will close" with Microsoft
The Activision Blizzard deal with Microsoft is facing its toughest challenge yet with the recently reported lawsuit from the FTC. But despite this hurdle, which Microsoft and others most assuredly saw coming, Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick isn’t wavering. In an internal note sent out to employees this morning following the lawsuit, Kotick says he is “confident” the deal will still close.
US government spends $1.5 billion on domestic 5G equipment production
The US administration has announced a new $1.5 billion plan to replace Huawei and ZTE 5G telecom gear with equipment made in the United States. This is a part of a bigger plan to ditch Chinese equipment from the US telecom network. Huawei and ZTE are producing the most affordable...
How to turn off the always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro
With the introduction of the new iPhone 14 in September 2022, Apple also introduced an always-on display for the Pro models (that’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max). It’s about time Apple introduced this feature, after Android first introduced it with the Moto X way back in 2013. But it’s not a homerun like many thought it might be.
iQOO 11 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more
Vivo’s iQOO announced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. These two phones are very similar, though there are some differences we’ll talk about. Both are very powerful, though. The iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more.
Samsung adds Galaxy A32 5G to its Android 13 party
Another day, another Samsung smartphone receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the past few weeks and it continues to be today. The Galaxy A32 5G is the latest recipient of the Korean firm’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The 4G model of this phone picked up the new Android version a couple of days back.
Xiaomi shares a bunch of Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro images ahead of launch
The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will become official soon, and the company decided to share a bunch of images ahead of launch. If you take a look at the galleries below the article, you’ll see the images in question. As a reminder, the Xiaomi 13 series was supposed...
Global smartphone production declined 11% in Q3 2022
Research firm Trendforce has published its latest report on global smartphone production, and it’s a familiar story. The smartphone industry suffered a double-digit decline in production volume in Q3 2022. The firm says smartphone companies manufactured a total of 289 million smartphones between July and September this year. That’s an 11 percent drop from the same period last year.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13
We’ve already compared the Pixel 7 with the iPhone 14 a while back. In this article, however, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13. Some of you may be thinking of upgrading from the iPhone 13, and may find this comparison useful. These two phones are immensely different, but they are somewhat similar in terms of size. Also, if you’re moving from Apple’s ecosystem, Google’s Pixel phones are likely one of the first you’ll consider.
MediaTek intros Dimensity 8200, a 4nm SoC for affordable flagships
MediaTek has announced its new 4nm SoC, the Dimensity 8200. This chip follows the Dimensity 9200 which got announced last month. The Dimensity 9200 is a new flagship processor from the company, while the Dimensity 8200 is still plenty powerful, but more oriented towards more affordable high-end phones. The MediaTek...
Fossil Smartwatches app causing battery drain, crashing frequently
A recent update for the Fossil Smartwatches app seems to have messed things up big time. Users are complaining about various sorts of problems with the app. Some say the app is causing battery drain on their phone, while others are reporting frequent crashes. Fossil hasn’t officially acknowledged the issue yet.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 to feature new hinge design that reduces display crease
Samsung is looking to address two of the biggest shortcomings of its clamshell foldables next year. Display industry expert Ross Young last week revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger external display and a new hinge technology that reduces the crease along the fold line on the inner display. These claims have now received the backing of another reputed tipster Ice Universe. The latter has also shared more information about Samsung’s proposed changes for the next-gen foldable.
Google Pixel Fold shown in high detail: images & video
The Google Pixel Fold was shown to us by Jon Prosser not long ago. He released images based on the actual product. Now, @OnLeaks partnered up with HowToiSolve to bring us CAD-based renders of the device. The Google Pixel Fold CAD-based images and video surface. In the gallery below the...
Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online
The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
Best Dynamic Island app for Android is now even better
Back in September, we talked about dynamicSpot, a Dynamic Island app for Android. It basically brought Apple’s Dynamic Island to Android phones, in a way. This is one of the best Dynamic Island apps for Android, and since September, it got constantly updated by the developer. It’s now even better.
Galaxy S23 phones may let you record 8K videos at higher frame rates
Rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S23 series will bring Samsung‘s biggest flagship camera upgrade in recent years. Early samples from the Ultra model’s 200MP primary rear camera have already hinted at substantial improvements in image quality. It appears the company will offer improved videography too. Reputed tipster Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S23 phones will record 8K videos at 30fps (frames per second). The Galaxy S23 series only lets you capture 24fps videos in 8K resolution.
