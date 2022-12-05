Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
KCII Radiothon December 14th
KCII is continuing the tradition this year with the 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive. We’re looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. This week, KCII General Manager Joe Nichols spoke about what the radiothon day will sound like. “We will have several clients that are gonna join us in the studio. We will be out and also doing a little bit of a live broadcast during that day. What you’re going to be hearing is us talking with the clients that are in studio, the types of things that they do to support the community. Why it’s important to them, so we will be going over all kinds of stuff, what they do as a business.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII during our day of giving live Radiothon Wednesday, December 14th, from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks.
kciiradio.com
Washington County 4-H Robotics Club to Host First Competition
The Washington County 4-H Eaglebots Robotics 4-H Club is hosting a First Tech Challenge robotics meet on December 10th in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall. Thirteen teams from across this side of Iowa, ranging from Dubuque to Iowa City to Bettendorf, will be competing in the competition. KCII spoke with Amy Green, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H & Youth Coordinator, about the upcoming competition. “We are excited and thankful our volunteers and our kids also want to bring people to Washington and want to, you know, be the host! And so we’re excited that they have taken on that extra step and work to invite people to Washington and to see our facility and compete here.” The teams compete with each other and against a time clock during the competition. Teams will be in full competition from about 10-1 pm. The 4-H Eaglebots Club is a specialty club that focuses on First Tech Challenges. First Tech Challenge is a robotics competition for students in grades 7–12 to compete head to head by designing, building, and programming a robot to compete in an alliance format against other teams.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors approves funding request from YMCA Y Pool Project
At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the YMCA of Washington County requested funding from the board. The Y wants to write a grant to Enhance Iowa that would request $845,000 that would go to the fundraising efforts of their pool project. In order to begin the grant writing process, The Y needs $10,000 in support from the community, in this case, the Board of Supervisors, to be able to apply for the grant. The board decided that they would support The Y with a commitment of $2,000 a year for the next five years. “I make a motion for the fund request for the YMCA of Washington County for the Washington Community Y Pool Project for $10,000 to be paid $2,000 a year for the next five years.” Another stipulation for being able to write the grant for Enhance Iowa is that 65% of the funds already had to be raised for the project, which The Y has done.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington December Events
There are still plenty of activities sponsored by Main Street Washington through Christmas. Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer stopped by KCII Radio to let us know about upcoming events. Meyer States, “So the 16th and 17th is the Ugly Sweater Crawl. So we want to see everyone in their ugliest sweater and just get out and shop. We will have people out looking for the best ugly sweater, and a prize of $40 in chamber bucks will be given. ” Stay up to date with all of the available events that Main Street Washington has to offer by listening to KCII Radio. Find the link for the Main Street Washington website with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Tour Of Lights Drive-Thru This Weekend
Anyone hoping to enjoy the holiday decorations and lights from the comfort of their own cars will have that opportunity this weekend at the Louisa County Tour of Lights. Presented by the Louisa 4-H County Council, tours are available Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 5-7 p.m.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Hospitals and Clinics Awarded
Washington County Hospital and Clinics were awarded the American Association of University Women 2022 Education Award this month. WCHC values education and provides educational opportunities through multiple initiatives. Through partnerships with various colleges, universities, and high schools, WCHC works to train the next generation of healthcare providers and leaders. Additionally, WCHC offers staff and providers, as well as patients and their families, a broad array of education opportunities.
KCCI.com
Iowa principal spends time in a 'jail cell' after students raise nearly $50,000 for the school
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) — Tuesday was not a normal school day for one area principal. In fact, he had to spend it in a temporary jail cell in the middle of the school. St. Joseph Principal Casey Kettmann was “locked up” for the entire school day as a reward to the students for raising money, KCRG reports.
kciiradio.com
Last Day to Visit Santa on the square is Saturday
The last day to visit Santa on the square in Washington is Saturday from 1 to 4PM. Located at the former YMCA building on the square, 121 E, Main Street. Children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and share their Christmas list. If you can’t make it to the square but still want advice about how to make it on the nice list before christmas, KCII will be interviewing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to find out. Tune in the week of Christmas to hear what they have to say about the season.
KCRG.com
Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
kciiradio.com
County Agencies Respond To Marengo Fire
Yesterday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. several Washington County agencies responded to a call regarding a building explosion and fire at 810 E. South Street in Marengo. Personnel from Wellman Ambulance, Washington County Ambulance, and Washington County Emergency Management were requested to assist with the incident. Members of the Washington County Fire Department also responded, bringing with them fire-fighting foam. The foam is used to more effectively battle fires caused by burning fuels and other combustible liquids.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Approves Major Site plan for Washington Community School District
At the Washington City Council Meeting Tuesday, the council approved the major site plan for the Washington Community School District. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline taking one and a half to two years. “The chair of P and Z sent me an email, Darren Delong, letting me know that they’ve had a significant discussion about this project and recommend we pass the site plan. The hanging concern would be the change in traffic patterns.” There was only one provision to the motion, and that was for a traffic analysis to be conducted to weigh the impact that the construction may have on the surrounding area. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LINDSEY POGMORE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Band & Choir Director at Winfield-Mount Union, Lindsey Pogmore, about her fundraising success and the WMU music department.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nicole Gish
On today’s program, we are talking with Nicole Gish about the NESTT program.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Marissa Reisen
On today’s program, we are talking with Marissa Reisen about winter preparedness.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Conservation Seeking Bird Count Volunteers
Louisa County Conservation will be taking part in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count next Thursday, December 15, and they are looking for volunteers. From 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. they are seeking drivers to transport fellow birders throughout Louisa County, advanced birders to serve as route leaders, and any other volunteers who would like to help with the counts. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
kwayradio.com
Ohio Woman Scammed Iowans
According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, an Ohio woman accused of running a scam on at least one person in Cedar Falls has pleaded guilty to a similar scheme in Cedar Rapids. 31 year old Fatoumata Diallo of Columbus, Ohio collected cash from people who were conned into believing their loved one was in jail and needed bail money. Diallo collected cash from at least three homes in Cedar Rapids in the totals of $42,000, $9,000, and $15,000. Police approached her at the last home where she initially pretended to be lost before admitting to her role in the scheme. She said she received 5% of the money collected. Police located $7,000 in her hotel room. Diallo pleaded to first degree Theft and Conspiracy. She was ordered to pay restitution and the case will come off of her record if she completes three years of supervised probation. Diallo collected $19,000 from a home on Walnut Street in Cedar Falls in May of 2021. She faces a first degree Theft charge in that case and is awaiting trial.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff & Columbus Junction Police Toy Drive Underway
In a joint effort with Columbus Junction Police, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is putting on their annual toy drive to benefit children in the community. Individuals wishing to donate toys can do so at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office by Friday, December 16. Additional donation boxes have been set up at The Kerr Spot in Morning Sun, as well as 92 Roadhouse in Columbus Junction.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
