kciiradio.com
KCII Radiothon December 14th
KCII is continuing the tradition this year with the 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive. We’re looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. This week, KCII General Manager Joe Nichols spoke about what the radiothon day will sound like. “We will have several clients that are gonna join us in the studio. We will be out and also doing a little bit of a live broadcast during that day. What you’re going to be hearing is us talking with the clients that are in studio, the types of things that they do to support the community. Why it’s important to them, so we will be going over all kinds of stuff, what they do as a business.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII during our day of giving live Radiothon Wednesday, December 14th, from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks.
kciiradio.com
Last Day to Visit Santa on the square is Saturday
The last day to visit Santa on the square in Washington is Saturday from 1 to 4PM. Located at the former YMCA building on the square, 121 E, Main Street. Children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and share their Christmas list. If you can’t make it to the square but still want advice about how to make it on the nice list before christmas, KCII will be interviewing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to find out. Tune in the week of Christmas to hear what they have to say about the season.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington December Events
There are still plenty of activities sponsored by Main Street Washington through Christmas. Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer stopped by KCII Radio to let us know about upcoming events. Meyer States, “So the 16th and 17th is the Ugly Sweater Crawl. So we want to see everyone in their ugliest sweater and just get out and shop. We will have people out looking for the best ugly sweater, and a prize of $40 in chamber bucks will be given. ” Stay up to date with all of the available events that Main Street Washington has to offer by listening to KCII Radio. Find the link for the Main Street Washington website with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Tour Of Lights Drive-Thru This Weekend
Anyone hoping to enjoy the holiday decorations and lights from the comfort of their own cars will have that opportunity this weekend at the Louisa County Tour of Lights. Presented by the Louisa 4-H County Council, tours are available Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 5-7 p.m.
kciiradio.com
Washington County 4-H Robotics Club to Host First Competition
The Washington County 4-H Eaglebots Robotics 4-H Club is hosting a First Tech Challenge robotics meet on December 10th in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall. Thirteen teams from across this side of Iowa, ranging from Dubuque to Iowa City to Bettendorf, will be competing in the competition. KCII spoke with Amy Green, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H & Youth Coordinator, about the upcoming competition. “We are excited and thankful our volunteers and our kids also want to bring people to Washington and want to, you know, be the host! And so we’re excited that they have taken on that extra step and work to invite people to Washington and to see our facility and compete here.” The teams compete with each other and against a time clock during the competition. Teams will be in full competition from about 10-1 pm. The 4-H Eaglebots Club is a specialty club that focuses on First Tech Challenges. First Tech Challenge is a robotics competition for students in grades 7–12 to compete head to head by designing, building, and programming a robot to compete in an alliance format against other teams.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MICK DICKINSON
On today’s program, we’re talking with Mick Dickinson, a social studies teacher and student council advisor for Lone Tree, about their recent student-organized blood drive.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Marissa Reisen
On today’s program, we are talking with Marissa Reisen about winter preparedness.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors approves funding request from YMCA Y Pool Project
At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the YMCA of Washington County requested funding from the board. The Y wants to write a grant to Enhance Iowa that would request $845,000 that would go to the fundraising efforts of their pool project. In order to begin the grant writing process, The Y needs $10,000 in support from the community, in this case, the Board of Supervisors, to be able to apply for the grant. The board decided that they would support The Y with a commitment of $2,000 a year for the next five years. “I make a motion for the fund request for the YMCA of Washington County for the Washington Community Y Pool Project for $10,000 to be paid $2,000 a year for the next five years.” Another stipulation for being able to write the grant for Enhance Iowa is that 65% of the funds already had to be raised for the project, which The Y has done.
kciiradio.com
County Agencies Respond To Marengo Fire
Yesterday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. several Washington County agencies responded to a call regarding a building explosion and fire at 810 E. South Street in Marengo. Personnel from Wellman Ambulance, Washington County Ambulance, and Washington County Emergency Management were requested to assist with the incident. Members of the Washington County Fire Department also responded, bringing with them fire-fighting foam. The foam is used to more effectively battle fires caused by burning fuels and other combustible liquids.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff & Columbus Junction Police Toy Drive Underway
In a joint effort with Columbus Junction Police, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is putting on their annual toy drive to benefit children in the community. Individuals wishing to donate toys can do so at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office by Friday, December 16. Additional donation boxes have been set up at The Kerr Spot in Morning Sun, as well as 92 Roadhouse in Columbus Junction.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Hospitals and Clinics Awarded
Washington County Hospital and Clinics were awarded the American Association of University Women 2022 Education Award this month. WCHC values education and provides educational opportunities through multiple initiatives. Through partnerships with various colleges, universities, and high schools, WCHC works to train the next generation of healthcare providers and leaders. Additionally, WCHC offers staff and providers, as well as patients and their families, a broad array of education opportunities.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney & Keota Holiday Music Concerts Today
Family and community members in Sigourney and Keota have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances when both schools put on their respective concerts today. Sigourney Junior/Senior High School is the site of the first concert, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The junior high band and choir kick things off, performing three songs each. They are followed by the high school band and choir. Performances will take place in the gym and are under the direction of K-12 vocal music teacher, Bethany Fehr.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LINDSEY POGMORE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Band & Choir Director at Winfield-Mount Union, Lindsey Pogmore, about her fundraising success and the WMU music department.
kciiradio.com
Washington Boys Seek Big Conference Dub over Burlington on KCII
The Washington Demon boys basketball team will look for a big conference win tonight when they host Burlington in a game you can hear on KCII. Despite some strong offense to start the season, Washington has dropped two of its first three games. Senior guard Ethan Patterson is averaging 20 points per game, and strong performances from Evan Van Der Molen and Aden and Ajay Six have propelled the Demons to 64 points per game.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Approves Major Site plan for Washington Community School District
At the Washington City Council Meeting Tuesday, the council approved the major site plan for the Washington Community School District. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline taking one and a half to two years. “The chair of P and Z sent me an email, Darren Delong, letting me know that they’ve had a significant discussion about this project and recommend we pass the site plan. The hanging concern would be the change in traffic patterns.” There was only one provision to the motion, and that was for a traffic analysis to be conducted to weigh the impact that the construction may have on the surrounding area. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Demons Fall in Double Dip Against Pella Hoops
It was not a happy home debut for the Washington Demon basketball teams last night, as both squads lost to Pella. In the girls’ game, Washington fell behind 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and could never cut into the margin from there, getting as close as nine but trailing by as much as 18 en route to a 51-41 loss. Senior Alex Murphy led the Demons with 8 points and freshman Leighton Messinger added seven, but it wasn’t enough to get Washington to 3-0 on the young season. The Demon ladies will try to bounce back when they visit Burlington Friday evening.
kciiradio.com
Gault Resigns from the Washington City Council
Steve Gault, 2nd Ward City Council Member, announced his resignation from the Washington City Council Tuesday. During the final minutes of the meeting, Gault had prepared a statement announcing his resignation. Gault had words for his future successor, Gault states. “ If you’re a city councilman, your doing it for yourself because you do not have an agenda. If you have a bunch of people doing all this stuff, you have an agenda, and the agenda is eventually you want to take over the city council, and that’s what I’ve seen.” Gault’s term isn’t set to expire until December 2025. It is unknown yet how the board will decide to fill the position. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.
